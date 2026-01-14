Obasa: One Year Later, Still Leading With Diplomacy and Distinction

2025 had shaped up to be a banner year for the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, commemorating his 10th anniversary as speaker and sixth term as a legislator. However, on January 13, Obasa was ousted by his colleagues in a palace coup style. He was reinstated 49 days later, bringing an end to a tumultuous period in the Lagos political family. Between then and now, Obasa has closed ranks with his colleagues, and peace and harmony have returned to the house. There is a renewed commitment by all to continue legislating for the good and growth of Lagos State.

By Adeshina Oyetayo

In the early hours of January 13, when the streets of Lagos were just stirring awake, a news report of seismic impact hit the airwaves. The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa had been removed by 32 of the 40-member assembly. Ordinarily, the removal of a Speaker hardly occasioned front-page reportage in a national daily because it is assumed that such political expediency comes with the terrain. After all, the speaker is just first among equals.

But Obasa is no ordinary speaker. One of Nigeria’s most experienced lawmakers and the longest-serving speaker in the history of Lagos, Obasa is a battle-hardened politician who has won tough elections into the House of Assembly since 2003 and consistently delivered victories in his constituency and senatorial district to the party.

He is also one of the most formidable grassroots politicians whose influence extends beyond the Lagos West Senatorial district, reputed as the largest in the state. A former chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (2018-2020), Obasa was in his third term as speaker, underscoring in no small measure that he is a survivor of several political landmines. It was this Obasa that some members hastily and surreptitiously removed and replaced with his deputy.

The masterminds of the removal cited abuse of office and a need for change. At the time, Obasa was in the United States, and the assembly was on recess. On his return, he said he had no problem with being removed. However, “If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way, and I will not contest it. So, I believe I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done.”

The weeks between January and March would go down in history as the most tumultuous for Lagos State APC members and stakeholders. Everyone in the political corridor was literally walking on eggshells as opinions were sharply divided on the legitimacy or otherwise of the removal. There was a lot of back and forth; accusation and counter-accusation, nail-biting cliff-hanger, but Obasa, a trained lawyer, chose process over personal vendetta.

He filed a suit on February 12 through his counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), challenging his removal because the House session, he argued, was unlawfully convened and lacked proper authority or any formal delegation of power from the Speaker’s office. He named the House of Assembly and the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, as defendants.

But before the judicial intervention he sought, elders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, the top advisory body of the APC in the state, waded in. On March 3, Obasa was reinstated as Speaker in what is perhaps one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of Nigerian politics.

Obasa said his reinstatement is a testament to the assembly’s ability to carry out its legislative duties and navigate internal challenges. “What is happening here today shows that Lagos State House of Assembly is very capable and is a house of integrity – a mature house that has internal mechanisms to resolve issues in the interest of the institution and our party,” he said. He assured the people of Lagos of the lawmakers’ commitment to serving and protecting their interests.

There were calls on him to withdraw his suit, but Obasa clearly stated that he would see it through for proper interpretation of the law on how a speaker can be removed. On April 16, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja declared Obasa’s removal as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void. The court also nullified the proceedings and resolutions of the Assembly held on January 13.

Indeed, what was meant to demystify him has rather deified him. Rather than gloat or grandstand, however, Speaker Obasa was conciliatory and diplomatic. He urged his colleagues to let bygones be bygones because the court’s decision “reinforces the desire for us as members of the House to move ahead in unity and harmony and continue to work for the good of our people, our beloved Lagos State, and Nigeria.” He added, “This is a victory for the Lagos House of Assembly as an institution and for our current and future members,” Obasa said.

Perhaps because of his legislative depth, strategic foresight, and firm protection of institutional integrity, an episode that was supposed to drive a wedge between him and his colleagues has further united them in the shared purpose to legislate for the state’s growth. Plenary has since returned in full swing with active participation and attendance of all members. Noteworthy is that Obasa’s leadership of the assembly upon his reinstatement did not reflect a man who felt betrayed by the people he called ‘brothers and sisters’. Rather, he has remained affable and accessible while leading with diplomacy and distinction.

This rapprochement came to the fore in June when a special plenary session was held to celebrate his 10th anniversary as speaker. Members unanimously lauded his sterling leadership and variously described his tenure as progressive, prodigious, and impactful. Hon. Oladipo Ajomale (Oshodi Isolo Constituency 2) presented the motion to establish a legislative institute and an annual legislative awards ceremony to immortalise the contributions of Speaker Obasa, whom he said exemplifies resilience, maturity, and focus in legislative leadership. He added that Obasa’s handling of recent internal challenges with tact and experience reinforces his peerless leadership qualities.

Hon. Owolabi Ajani (Lagos Mainland constituency 1) hailed Obasa as “the greatest speaker of our time,” asserting that his legislative prowess is unmatched by any legislator across Africa. While highlighting Obasa’s “doggedness and tenacity in getting things done,” Hon. Ajani added that it is no surprise that some stakeholders within the party and the state describe the speaker as the “strength and the pillar holding up this institution.”

Similarly, Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere Constituency 1) commended the speaker’s steadfast focus on ensuring that all legislative actions ultimately benefit the citizens of Lagos State, saying, “Whenever a new bill is brought to the floor, the speaker will always put the citizens first.” The filmmaker-turned-legislator urged Obasa to document his legislative journey and ideology in a book to serve as a legacy of knowledge for future lawmakers.

Affirming the speaker’s influence on the Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa Constituency II) buttressed the need for Obasa’s leadership odyssey to be immortalised with the establishment of the institute and the awards ceremony.

Responding, the visibly grateful Speaker Obasa praised God, his parents, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the people of Agege, his constituency, for the crucial role they have played in his political journey. “I joined the House in 2003, and they have always been there for me. Whatever I became today, Almighty Allah used people for me,” he stated.

Speaker Obasa concluded, “My colleagues, without your support, there is no way I can serve for 10 years. Whatever happens between us is a lesson to all of us. The value of this house is not only important to us but also to the people of Lagos. The only thing I ask for as a commemorative gift is that you put the House first. It is your support that has made it possible for me to serve as the speaker. I thank you for this honour.”

*Adeshina Oyetayo is the Special Adviser on Research, Media, and Documentation to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa