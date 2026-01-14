Nigeria is Stabilising Force in West Africa, Says Polish Envoy

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Poland has identified Nigeria as a key pillar of stability in West Africa, acknowledging the decisive role played by the Nigerian Armed Forces—particularly the Nigerian Air Force (NAF)—in counter-insurgency operations and regional security initiatives.

This position was articulated by the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Michał Cygan, during an official visit to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The ambassador praised the professionalism, resilience and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces, noting that Nigeria’s sustained security engagements and strategic leadership continue to make a significant contribution to peace and stability across the West African sub-region.

He further expressed Poland’s interest in deepening bilateral defence relations with Nigeria through practical and mutually beneficial cooperation tailored to Nigeria’s security priorities.

According to Cygan, Nigeria’s central role in regional security architecture underscores the importance of enhanced collaboration, particularly in areas that support counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts.

In his response, Air Marshal Aneke emphasised the growing importance of strategic international partnerships in addressing contemporary and asymmetric security threats.

He reaffirmed NAF’s commitment to leveraging cooperation with friendly nations to strengthen operational effectiveness, improve capacity development and promote intelligence and information sharing in support of national security objectives.

The CAS also reiterated the service’s readiness to engage in partnerships that deliver tangible outcomes, enhance counter-insurgency capabilities, and contribute to both regional and global security.

Discussions during the visit centred on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, with a particular focus on identifying areas of collaboration that would further support NAF’s ongoing counter-insurgency operations nationwide.

Overall, the engagement underscored the strategic value of defence diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding, enhancing operational collaboration, and deepening bilateral ties between Nigeria and Poland.

It also reaffirmed NAF’s enduring commitment to professionalism, partnership and sustained engagement in the pursuit of peace, stability and security within Nigeria and the wider West African region.