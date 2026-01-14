Igoche Mark Hails NSC DG, Bukola Olopade’s Intervention on NBBF Tenure Impasse

A major stakeholder in Nigerian basketball, Mr Igoche Mark, has commended the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon Bukola Olopade, for taking bold steps to address the lingering crisis in the country’s basketball family.

In a statement, Mark, a basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, praised Olopade’s initiative to summon basketball stakeholders across the country, saying it was a “right move from a right-thinking leader”.

“Right move from a right-thinking leader, who is ready to confront the impediment; a path others have avoided. For this, I salute the DG’s thoughtfulness. This is a masterclass in sports administration,” Mark said.

The NSC’s move, Mark noted, is a significant step towards bringing lasting peace to Nigerian basketball, which has been plagued by disunity among stakeholders. “Unity is lacking among stakeholders, and it’s time we transition from disunity to unity for the common interest of the sport,” Mark emphasized.

On the way forward, Mark said, “The DG’s approach is a good starting point. We need to put aside our differences and work towards a common goal, the development of Nigerian basketball.”

Mark also urged basketball stakeholders to support Olopade’s efforts, saying, “Let’s give the DG our full support and cooperation. We owe it to ourselves, our players, and the future of Nigerian basketball.”

The NSC’s initiative has been welcomed by many in the basketball family, who hope that it will bring an end to the crisis and usher in a new era of growth and success for Nigerian basketball.

