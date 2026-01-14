Firm Gets ISO Certification, Seek Infrastructure Boost 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Anglia International Services Ltd., a non-oil pre-shipment inspection company, has called for improved rail infrastructure to enable faster and cheaper movement of agricultural produce.

Executive Director of the firm, Mr Stephen Dawodu, made the call on Monday during a virtual interview with newsmen in Lagos, while discussing the company’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification.

Dawodu said that this would help in sustaining and expanding the non-oil export growth.

He said that efficient rail connectivity would significantly reduce haulage costs, ease pressure on roads and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian exports in the global market.

According to him, the company provides pre-shipment inspection and certification services that help exporters comply with international trade regulations, while also supporting government efforts to document processes and prevent revenue leakages.

Dawodu said the firm’s ISO 9001:2015 certification, alongside reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, had contributed to improved performance in the non-oil export sector.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard for quality management systems, designed to help organisations consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while improving efficiency.

He commended the Federal Government for establishing export hubs across all geopolitical zones, noting that the initiative had helped boost non-oil export earnings.

Dawodu cited available records showing that the non-oil exports rose to N9.2 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, representing a 48 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the gains, he expressed concern over persistent infrastructure deficits, particularly poor road networks and limited rail connectivity, which continue to hinder the smooth movement of export-bound produce.

The executive director said expanded rail transport would make haulage more affordable and reduce wear and tear on roads, improving overall logistics efficiency.

He also called for the construction of an additional seaport in the North-Central zone, supported by rail links and good road infrastructure, to further unlock the region’s export potential and boost national export revenue.