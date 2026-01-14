Ex-Gov Chime Endorses Tinubu, Says APC Best Option for S’East

Former Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime, has thrown his weight behind last weekend’s endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office by South East governors, as well as leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in the South East, saying the President has done well.

Chime, who declared that he was part of the endorsement ab initio, said he nursed no doubt that Tinubu and the APC would sweep the polls in the South East come 2027.

Chime spoke in Udi during the flag-off of the APC e-registration exercise in Enugu West Senatorial District on Tuesday, saying the few naysayers in the region would soon see the light and embrace reality.

“I am part of the South East. So, you can take it for granted that I was part of that endorsement. That is our decision and we all stand by it. It is easily achievable.

“The President has done well. I believe he has done well. Whatever is happening in Nigeria is global and certainly in Africa. It is all over the place. He is doing well, given the circumstances,” he stated.

The former governor said he would speak more on 2027 in the coming months.

“Elections are coming up next year. He will do well. When the time for campaign comes, we will talk,” he stated.

Expressing his joy at the excitement with which the South East, and Enugu State in particular, were embracing the APC, he maintained that his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the 2015 election was now justified.

He said APC leaders in Enugu State were committed to surpassing the two-million membership benchmark set for them in the ongoing electronic membership registration exercise by the governor and leader of the party in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah.

“We are here first of all to thank our people. You can see how excited people are to join the APC. APC is now the only party available in Enugu State.

“Ten years ago, when I joined the APC, we saw tomorrow. We knew PDP was going down. It is now obvious that APC is the only party available. So, the two-million mark, to me, is actually just there. We are going beyond that in Enugu State.

“So, it is exciting to see how people are happy being part of APC, and I am happy APC is back in Enugu State. Those who are still skeptical have no choice. APC is still the way to go,” he concluded.

Speaking, the host chairman and Chairman of Udi LGA, Hon. Hyginus Agu; Chairman of Aninri LGA, Prince Ugochukwu Nwanjoku; Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Uchenna Okoko; Chairman of Ezeagu LGA, Dr. Vita Ndu; and Chairman of Oji River LGA, Hon. Greg Anyaegbudike, said they were ready to mobilise to the grassroots and from ward to ward to register more than two million members.

“The truth is that our governor has done so well. We have multiple projects in every political ward to brag about. The people are happy and, as far as they are concerned, Governor Mbah is their political party. He has chosen APC, and the people stand solidly with him and our dear President,” Hon. Agu said.

It is recalled that Governor Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi as well as other APC leaders and stakeholders of the South East region at the weekend adopted Tinubu as their sole candidate in the 2027 presidential election.