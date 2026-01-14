Ewhrudjakpo: Deputy Govs, Coscharis CEO, IYC Condole with  Bayelsa Gov, Family

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Forum of Deputy Governors in Nigeria was at the Bayelsa State Government House, Yenagoa, to commiserate with Governor Douye Diri and the Ewhrudjakpo family over the demise of the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The forum was led by its chairman and deputy governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, and was accompanied by the deputy governors of Akwa Ibom (Sen. Akon Eyakenyi), Benue (Dr Sam Ode), and Delta (Monday Onyeme)

Others were Dr. Dennis Idahosa (Edo), Princess Patricia Obila (Ebonyi), Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru (Imo), and Prof. Ngozi Odu (Rivers).

The forum said Ewhrudjakpo served Bayelsa State with affection and dedication as senator, deputy governor and community leader.

It also stated that the deputy governor loved his job and approached it with the best of intellectual content, adding that he had the best of times and relationship with his principal.

Ossai described Ewhrudjakpo as a gentleman with a problem-solving approach to issues, always calm and gave advice drawn from his age and experience as a senator.

He said: “We came to share in this tough moment with Bayelsa and to tell His Excellency that we are with you in this trying period. Each step of the way you can count on our support, our encouragement and, above all, our prayers for the repose of the beautiful soul of our brother, Lawrence.

“‎I want to unequivocally convey the sympathies and condolence of our colleagues to Your Excellency and the people of Bayelsa State.”

The forum made a donation of N50 million in support of the family and the funeral of their former colleague.

The delegation also visited his wife, Barr. Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo.

Also paying glowing tribute to the late deputy governor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, described the sudden passing of Ewhrudjakpo as unfortunate, saying that in life, unexpected things happen that cannot be explained.

Dr. Maduka, who narrated how he lost his parents and spouse, said the experience left him devastated at the time.

“Death can occur anytime. The closest experience that l had with death was when l lost my father at a young age of four, which impacted me. My mother also died when l was in my thirties, and much later in my life l lost my wife.

“It is unfortunate that this happened to your deputy. I pray God to give you courage and the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Also eulogising Ewhrudjakpo, President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Comrade Jonathan Lokpobiri, said Ewhrudjakpo’s demise marked a difficult moment in the history of Bayelsa, stating that the visit was to express their condolences and convey the deep sense of loss and pain that the entire Ijaw nation felt.

Lokpobiri described the late deputy governor as noble, industrious and a man of principle, whose services to the state were invaluable.

According to the IYC leader, Ewhrudjakpo’s death created a void in government that would be difficult to fill.

He said: “It is with great grief that we came to condole with you, the Ewhrudjakpo family and the entire state over the loss of this noble man that once served to the best of his ability.

“For those that had close working relationship with him, Your Excellency, they know the principles that he stood for. He left a very huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill in order to achieve your mandate through your second term.”

Responding, Governor Diri implored people of the state to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, humility and dedicated service in whatever position they found themselves.

He noted that his late deputy utilised his office to serve Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole while he was a senator, describing his death as a profound loss to the state and his Ofoni community.

He said: “From the beginning, l told everyone to depoliticise the death of the deputy governor. It is a natural occurrence. It could happen to any of us. Let nobody associate the death of Senator Ewhrudjakpo with defection or no defection. Let that narrative die.

“It is very saddening that that we are now talking about Ewhrudjakpo, who was once very active, in the past tense. It goes to show the fleeting nature of life.

“That is why all of us should learn from this event. Death never gives anyone notice. We should all be prepared that one day we shall all answer that call. So, whatever office we hold, we should know that we are holding it in trust for the people.

“We have set up a funeral committee comprising government officials, the Ewhrudjakpo family and his church. Very soon, we will come up with the funeral programme and we will give him a befitting state burial.”