Don’t Support Terrorists Seeking to Destabilise Nigeria, Defence Minister Musa Cautions Gumi, Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has issued a strong warning to Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and other individuals perceived as sympathetic to terrorists and bandits, cautioning them against providing overt or covert support to criminal elements seeking to destabilise the country.

Speaking on Wednesday during an official visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, General Musa made it clear that those engaged in acts of terrorism and banditry do not represent any form of regional, ethnic, or religious brotherhood, particularly not that of the north.

“A friend of a thief is a thief,” the Defence Minister said, stressing that Nigerians must refrain from supporting or justifying criminal activities in any form.

He explained that his remarks were deliberate and purposeful, not merely symbolic.

According to him, the warning directly responds to narratives previously advanced by Gumi, who had referred to bandits hiding in forests as “our brothers” and suggested that society could not function without them.

Musa drew a clear distinction between compassion and complicity, noting that while empathy for fellow citizens is important, excusing or normalising terrorism only emboldens criminal networks.

These groups, he said, have ravaged communities, displaced thousands of families, and claimed countless innocent lives across the country.

He emphasised that portraying bandits as “brothers” neither reduces violence nor promotes peace; rather, it legitimises criminal behaviour and undermines ongoing national security efforts.

The Defence Minister further warned that terrorism does not thrive on weapons alone but also on moral and rhetorical cover.

He stressed that individuals who defend, excuse, or shield criminals—whether through words, influence, or silence—must recognise that they share responsibility for the consequences of such actions.

Musa concluded by stating that Nigeria cannot defeat terrorism and banditry, while dangerous narratives blur the line between victims and perpetrators.

In matters of national security, he said, neutrality is not an option.

“The choice is clear,” Musa added. “Stand with the law and the nation, or be counted among those enabling criminality.”