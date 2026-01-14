Cybercrime One of the Greatest Challenges of Digital Age, Says ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said cybercrime is one of the greatest challenges of the digital age.

The commission said while laws and institutions play important roles in mitigating these challenges, ethical individuals remain the strongest defence.

ICPC Chief Superintendent Laaro Sulyman said this on Wednesday while delivering a lecture at a two-day orientation programme for new students of the Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSI), Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

The lecture was themed ‘Cybercrime Legislation: Global Perspectives, Challenges and Ethical Use of Social Media.’

Sulyman, who noted that the digital age had transformed how people learnt, communicated and conducted business, said that alongside these benefits came a growing threat.

He said crimes committed through digital means now affected individuals, institutions, governments and global security.

According to him, universities—especially health sciences institutions that handle sensitive data—are increasingly being targeted.

“Despite global and national efforts, several challenges persist in the fight against cybercrime,” he said.

The chief superintendent identified rapid technological advancement—where technology evolved faster than laws and enforcement mechanisms—as one of the major challenges.

According to him, jurisdictional issues make it possible for a cybercrime committed in Nigeria to be executed from another country.

Sulyman, who described cybercrime as activities carried out using computers, digital devices or the internet, warned students against engaging in such acts.

“Common forms of cybercrime affecting students include online fraud and scams, identity theft and impersonation, cyberstalking and cyberbullying, phishing emails and fake links, among others.

“Cybercrime is not limited by national borders and, as a result, countries collaborate through international frameworks.

“Students should protect their personal information, verify information before sharing, and avoid suspicious links and platforms.

“The ICPC believes that corruption prevention begins with awareness, integrity and responsible behaviour.

“As newly admitted students of the Federal University of Health Sciences, you are encouraged to use technology responsibly, uphold ethical values, be law-abiding citizens and become agents of positive change,” he said.

Also, the Head of the Microbiology Department of the university, Dr Gbemisola Onipede, urged students to have a positive attitude towards their academics.

Onipede spoke on ‘Rules and Regulations Guiding Academic Activities in the University: Attitude Towards Examinations and Academic Standing.’

She urged the new students to aim high for better grades, adding that only a positive mindset could enable them to excel.

“A positive mindset can enable you to achieve higher grades. A negative attitude does not lead to success in the university,” she said.

Similarly, the Obalofin of Ila-Orangun, Chief Douglas Oyinlola, explained the history of the town to the students, while they were also oriented on the rules and regulations guiding academic activities in the university, among other issues. (NAN)