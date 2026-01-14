Customs Intercepts Smuggled Goods Worth N1.2 billion in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), Kwara Area Command, yesterday said it intercepted and seized contraband with a duty paid value of N1.2 billion within this period of the year.

Speaking in Ilorin during a media briefing, the Acting Area Controller of the NCS, Kwara Area Command, Mr.Najeem Ogundeyi said smugglers in the command have murdered sleep and as a result, would leave no stone unturned at getting rid of them in the command.

He said the success recorded during this period underscore the unwavering commitment of the command zero tolerance for smuggling activities.

According to him, “The command is working inline with customs Act 2023 to ensure the activities of smugglers is reduced to the bearest minimum.”

He said, “Upon assumption of duty, I made it clear that this command would operate strictly in line with the Customs Act 2023, guided by professionalism, intelligence-driven operations and zero tolerance for compromise. I am pleased to report that these directives have already begun to yield positive results.”

He stated that, “Among the seized items were 389 bales of second-hand clothing and 108 sacks of used bags, intercepted around the Ogbomosho–Eyankorin Expressway at about 4:34am.”

Ogundeyi also said the command intercepted 6,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit at various patrol bases along the Bukuro border axis.

Ogundeyi further revealed that 450 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50kg, were seized at different patrol points along the Okuta border axis.

“In addition, three vehicles were intercepted, including a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VX and a 2025 Lexus LX 600, both seized around the Bode Saadu area of the state, as well as a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, 2016 model, intercepted along the Okuta axis and they are currently under detention for further investigation,” he added.

The command said it also seized 170 pieces of used tyres along the Lagos–Jebba Expressway.He stated that the total Duty Paid Value of the seizures stands at N1,219,209,369, warning that the command would not tolerate smuggling or economic sabotage.

“These seizures clearly demonstrate that smuggling activities will not be tolerated under my watch, and anyone involved in such illegal acts will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Ogundeyi warned.

Ogundeyi said the command will not allow smugglers and economic saboteurs to operate freely.

The custom boss said anyone caught involved in the act of smuggling would be punished in accordance with the provisions of the law.

He commended the officers and men of the command for their dedication, resilience and selfless service to the nation.

Ogundeyi urged the general public to continue to provide credible and timely information to the command for prompt action.

He therefore said the command will continue to sustain the tempo of enforcement within the confined of the law and respect for human right.