Army Offers Free Medical Services to 1,000 Persons in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As part of the event to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day celebration, the Nigerian Army has offered free medical services to no fewer than 1,000 persons in a community in Sokoto State.

The gesture is a significant display of corporate social responsibility, which offered free medical services in the Sefe community.

The initiative, aimed at improving healthcare delivery, saw a team of doctors and healthcare workers providing medical consultations, treatment, and essential drugs to women, children, and the elderly.

The exercise was inaugurated by Maj.-Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, who was represented by Brig.-Gen. Aliyu Musa, Commander of 108 Equipment Support.

In his address, Maj.-Gen. Ajose said the exercise was a way to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen heroes who selflessly laid down their lives for the peace, unity, and security of the country.

He also celebrated the commitment of serving personnel, encouraging their dedication to defending the sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of the country.

According to him, “The Nigerian Army is committed to safeguarding lives and property. We call on communities to continue supporting security agencies in the quest for lasting peace.”

Brig.-Gen. David Ibeh, the commander, 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital, said the effort was to support the community by addressing immediate health challenges.

He explained that the medical outreach was a demonstration of the Nigerian Armed Forces’ commitment to both national security and improvement in the well-being of citizens.

The Village Head of Tsefe, Alhaji Muhammadu Tsefe, praised the initiative, saying it showed the army’s dedication to supporting host communities while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“We pray for continuous guidance and protection for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their service to the nation,” he said.

The exercise witnessed the distribution of treated mosquito nets, medical consultations, diagnostics, distribution of eyeglasses, and medications. The Nigerian Army’s gesture was widely appreciated by the community, who lauded the military’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the area.