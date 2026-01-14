  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

Agency, NRC Launch Business Skills Training for Plateau Youths

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency (PLASMIDA), in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), has commenced a five‑day business skills development training aimed at equipping young people with practical entrepreneurial competencies.

The programme, which kicked off at the PLASMIDA office in Jos, is targeting 60 youths selected from Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas. Participants were divided into two cohorts of 30 to enhance engagement, interaction, and personalised learning.

According to PLASMIDA, the initiative aligns with the policy direction of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who has prioritised youth empowerment, enterprise development, and sustainable livelihoods across the state.

Day one of the training featured an orientation session introducing participants to the objectives and expected outcomes of the programme. It also included group counselling and a pre‑training assessment designed to gauge participants’ existing business knowledge and entrepreneurial mindset. Organisers said the assessment would  help tailor the training to individual needs and measure impact at the end of the programme.

Director‑General of PLASMIDA,  Bomkam Wuyep, described the initiative as part of ongoing efforts to build capacity and unlock economic potential at the grassroots. He noted that empowering young people with business skills is essential for stimulating local enterprise, reducing unemployment, and strengthening the Plateau economy.

The agency expressed optimism that the week‑long training will equip participants with the tools needed to create value, pursue viable ventures, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

PLASMIDA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth and expanding opportunities for youths across Plateau State.

