Tambuwal: Fuel Subsidy Removal, Flawed Polls to Blame for Nigeria’s Economic Woes

• Says Nigeria must prioritise competence over regional considerations

•Rules himself out of 2027 presidential contest

Funmi Ogundare





Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday blamed Nigeria’s worsening economic hardship and democratic decline on flawed policy choices, particularly the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy without a framework by the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Tambuwal, who spoke during an interview on ‘Arise Prime Time’ said that a compromised electoral process that no longer truly reflects the will of voters poses a big challenge in the polity.

He explained that the current administration’s decision to remove fuel subsidy was carried out without adequate planning, stakeholder consultation or social buffers, arguing that Nigerians are paying the highest price for that policy today.

“The subsidy was removed without any alternative, without any framework, without thinking it through and without consulting Nigerians on how best to go about it,” he said.

Beyond economic policy, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who recently clocked 60, identified the electoral process as one of the most damaging policy failures in Nigeria’s democratic journey, warning that public confidence in elections is rapidly eroding.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives admitted that elections in Nigeria are not completely decided by the electorate, citing manipulation at multiple levels of the process.

“At polling unit level, local government level, state level and even national level, things happen that misrepresent what voters actually voted for,” he stated.

He attributed the breakdown to a combination of politicians, electoral officials and institutional weaknesses, noting that loopholes in the system are routinely exploited.

According to him, problems ranging from late commencement of voting, failure of technology, compromised officials and poor result transmission have continued to undermine credibility.

Despite acknowledging that reforms could cost him or his party electoral victories, Tambuwal said he fully supports nationwide electronic transmission of election results.

“I wholeheartedly support any reform that will improve the electoral process, including electronic transmission, even if it means I will lose an election,” he stated.

Responding to criticisms that frequent defections by politicians amount to opportunism, Tambuwal defended his own political movements, saying they were driven by conviction and concerns about fairness, not personal gain.

He also expressed doubts about the relevance of party ideology in Nigeria, describing most political parties as mere vehicles or conveyor belts for winning power. “I don’t believe parties are adequately driven by ideology. Most are just platforms to access power,” he said.

On the emerging opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Tambuwal said the party is committed to transparent and credible primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He disagreed with claims that the ADC would not stand a chance unless it fields Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, insisting that any candidate who emerges through a credible process would enjoy the coalition’s full support. “Whoever emerges through transparent primaries, all of us in the coalition will support that candidate,” he said.

On the contentious issue of zoning, Tambuwal argued that Nigeria should prioritise competence over regional considerations, likening the country’s situation to a medical emergency requiring the best hands available.

Tambuwal also ruled out contesting the presidency in 2027, saying his current focus is on bringing people together and helping Nigeria find credible leadership, rather than pursuing personal ambition. “My focus is not about myself. It is about galvanising and bringing out the best for Nigeria,” he said.

Reacting to reported foreign military strikes in parts of Sokoto State, Tambuwal described the development as disturbing and worrisome, questioning the justification for such action in a state he said does not face Nigeria’s most severe security challenges.

He noted that while banditry existed during his time as governor, the situation never warranted such extreme measures.

The former governor warned that unless Nigeria undertakes serious electoral reforms, inclusive governance and well-thought-out economic policies, the country risks further alienating its citizens and weakening its democratic foundations.