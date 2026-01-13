Rivers: Two Assembly Members Pull Out of Impeachment Plot

• South-south leaders inaugurate reconciliation c’ttee

•Army raises concerns over misrepresentation of COAS’s remarks in Rivers

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





In what may be the first sign of cracks in Nyesom Wike’s iron grip on the legislature in Rivers State, two members of the House of Assembly have pulled out of the impeachment plot against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, calling for peaceful resolution of the political crisis.

Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo (Omuma State Constituency) and Peter Abbey (Degema State Constituency) rescinded their earlier support for the impeachment, and pleaded with their colleagues to follow the path of peace in the larger interest of Rivers State.

The shift came as prominent South-south leaders, un-der the aegis of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PAN-DEF), yesterday, inaugurated a Peace and Reconciliation Committee chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, to halt the escalating political crisis in Rivers State.

The South-south leaders, including former military governor of the state and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Papapraye Diete-Spiff; former governor of Akwa Ibom State and Co-Chairman of PANDEF’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Obong Victor Attah; and former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, expressed optimism that the Agabi-led panel would achieve genuine reconciliation.

Nonetheless, Nigerian professionals in the diaspora warned that the renewed impeachment move against Fubara and Odu was a political project that threat-ened democratic order in the oil-rich state.

In another development, the Nigerian Army expressed concern over what it described as deliberate misrepresentation of remarks made by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, during his recent operational visit to 6 Division of the Nigerian Army at the Port Harcourt Barracks.

Expressing their change of mind, Nwankwo and Ab-bey told their colleagues to exercise restraint and seek amicable resolution to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Speaking with journalists at a press conference in Port Harcourt, Nwankwo stated that the Assembly had issued a notice of impeachment against the governor and his deputy, but said the development had necessitated deep reflection and wide consultations.

Nwankwo, the Minority Leader, said, “We have called this press conference to appeal to our colleagues to temper justice with mercy and to see how this matter can be resolved outside the impeachment proceedings.”

He explained that the decision to make a public appeal was informed by numerous interventions from respected elders and leaders within and outside Rivers State, who had called for restraint and reconciliation.

The legislator said, “We are appealing to the conscience of our colleagues. Having listened to so many pleas and calls from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, begging for leniency, we, too, are calling on our colleagues to reconsider their steps and see how this matter can be resolved amicably.”

Admitting that the governor and his deputy might have acted in ways that infringed on the provisions of the constitution, Nwankwo stressed that dialogue and political wisdom should prevail over confrontation.

He stated, “Even though the governor and the deputy governor may have infringed on the constitution, we are appealing to our colleagues to reconsider our stand.”

Abbey also said the appeal was guided by a desire to prevent further political tension in the state.

He said, “The Minority Leader has said it all. Yes, the governor has infringed on parts of the constitution, but we are human beings. As members of the 10th Assembly, we want to plead with our colleagues to, please, reconsider.”

Abbey revealed that the lawmakers had also received calls from political leaders and stakeholders across the country, urging the Assembly to exercise caution.

“We have received calls from leaders and people in and out of the state, and we believe that once you raise the axe, you should not swing it immediately,” he said.

He, however, stated that any amicable settlement would require cooperation from the governor.

According to Abbey, “We plead with our colleagues to reconsider, provided the governor, too, has a role to play. He must ensure that he does not further infringe on the constitution so that there can be an amicable settlement.”

In a move suggesting deep-seated concerns, promi-nent South-south leaders, under the aegis of PANDEF, inaugurated a Peace and Reconciliation Committee chaired by Agabi to arrest the escalating political crisis in Rivers State. This followed the latest development in the renewed political rivalry in the state, prompting a third impeachment attempt against Fubara and Odu.

The committee, which was given a two-week ultimatum to broker peace, was inaugurated in Abu-ja yesterday, following an emergency meeting of PANDEF’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee, amid concerns that the political standoff could undermine governance, peace, and stability in the strategically important oil-producing state.

The reconciliation committee, chaired by Agabi, had former Edo North Senator, Obende Domingo, as vice chairman.

Other members were former Minister of Housing, Rt. Hon. Essien Nduese; retired federal Permanent Secretary, Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari; former Director of the Department of State Services, Chief Mike Ejiofor; and former Cross River State Attorney-General, Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem (SAN).

Deputy National Secretary of PANDEF, Godwin Oko-tie, would serve as secretary of the committee

The intervention came against the backdrop of deepening tension between the executive arm of government and the Rivers State House of Assembly, which recently initiated impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, raising fears of another possible breakdown of law and order.

At the inauguration ceremony, prominent Niger Delta leaders, including Diete-Spiff, Attah, and Oghiadomhe expressed optimism that the panel would achieve genuine reconciliation.

They stressed that Rivers State, given its political influence, economic importance, and role in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, could not afford prolonged political instability.

The elders urged all parties to place the collective interest of the people above personal or partisan considerations.

Speaking at the event, PANDEF’s National Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador Godknows Igali, said the moral authority of the organisation and the calibre of the committee members would compel compliance with the outcome of the reconciliation process.

Igali stated that both Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Fubara were members of PANDEF, expressing confidence that they would respect the committee’s decisions in the overriding interest of peace in the Niger Delta.

Igali stated, “As leaders and committed members of PANDEF, and given their pedigree and sense of responsibility to the region, we expect all parties to submit themselves to this process and abide by the outcome of the committee’s work.”

In his acceptance remarks, Agabi described the assignment as a solemn national duty, thanking PANDEF’s leadership for the confidence reposed in the committee.

He paid glowing tribute to Diete-Spiff, describing him as a symbol of sacrifice, unity and unwavering commitment to the South-south and the Nigerian nation.

According to Agabi, the current crisis in Rivers State demands wisdom, restraint, and humility from all political actors. He warned that failure to resolve the impasse could cast doubt on the commitment of those involved to the welfare of the people and the nation at large.

“We cannot afford to stand by and do nothing as Rivers State, whose talents and resources continue to bless this nation, grapples with issues of political power,” he said.

Using a relevant analogy, Agabi cautioned the parties against destructive political confrontation, likening the situation to a clam and an oyster that fought on the seashore until both were picked up and consumed by a fisherman.

“May it not be with Rivers State as it was with the clam and the oyster,” he warned.

The committee appealed for humility, forgiveness and reconciliation, and stated that the principal actors were once allies who supported each other’s political ascent and, therefore, owed themselves and the people a duty to reconcile.

“It is in forgiving that true greatness can be found,” the committee chairman stated, urging the parties to rise above grievances and embrace dialogue.

Agabi, who acknowledged personal relationships with both Wike and Fubara, appealed to them to lead the reconciliation process by example, stressing that leadership at such moments requires sacrifice and a commitment to peace.

“The mighty hand of God is upon them, and that great hand demands leadership in reconciliation,” he said.

The committee also appealed to members of Rivers State House of Assembly to demonstrate restraint, maturity and public spirit by embracing dialogue and forgiveness.

“This committee is not appointed to sit in judgement over the parties. Our duty is to appeal for reconciliation. Sacrifices are called for. Make them and let there be peace,” Agabi clarified.

The seven-member committee’s terms of reference included identifying the main actors in the crisis; engaging key stakeholders, such as the FCT minister, former governors, elders, traditional rulers, and political leaders.

The panel was also expected to facilitate dialogue between the executive and legislature; recommend steps to restore reconciliation, stability, law and order; and ensure that any resolution respected constitutional norms and the democratic will of the people.

The panel was mandated to consult widely, maintain confidentiality to build trust, and submit a comprehensive report with recommendations to the president and PANDEF’s Board of Trustees within 14 days.

Professionals: Removal Plot Driven by Godfatherism, Legislative Overreach

Nigerian professionals in the diaspora warned that the renewed impeachment move against Fubara and Odu threatened democratic order in the oil-rich state.

In an e-statement issued on Monday, Nigerian Diaspora Professionals for Democratic Stabil-ity (NDPDS) said the impeachment moves by the Rivers State House of Assembly reflected an abuse of legislative power rooted in a prolonged political struggle between Fubara and Wike.

The statement, signed by President of the group, Dr Chukwudi Nnamani, and its secretary, Mr Adewale Ogunsiwaju, stated that the impeachment process, which resurfaced despite earlier political interventions and judicial proceedings, risked reducing constitutional mechanisms to instruments of political vendetta.

The statement read, “The impeachment threats against Governor Fubara have become cyclical, predictable and politically motivated. This is no longer about oversight or constitutional accountability; it is about who controls Rivers State’s political structure and resources.

“A democracy cannot function when impeachment is weaponised as a tool of supremacy rather than a last-resort constitutional remedy.”

The group stated that the crisis in Rivers State had its roots in the breakdown of the political relationship between Fubara and Wike shortly after the governor assumed office, stressing that legislative actions since then have mirrored factional loyalties rather than public interest.

The group said, “It is impossible to ignore the context. The House of Assembly has been deeply polarised, with legislative actions reflecting allegiance to external political authority rather than the electorate.

“No democracy should tolerate a situation where a sitting governor is subjected to perpetual threats of removal for refusing to submit to political godfathers.”

Army Raises Concerns over COAS’s Misrepresented Remarks in Rivers State

Nigerian Army expressed concern over misrepresentation of remarks by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, during his recent operational visit to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt.

In a statement by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the army condemned a report by an online news outlet, headlined, “Nigerian Army Chief Raises the Alarm over Rising Pipeline Vandalism in Niger Delta.”

Anele described the report as misleading, malicious, and entirely false.

The statement stressed that the COAS neither raised the alarm nor expressed concern about any alleged increase in pipeline vandalism during his visit. It urged the public to disregard the report.

The army said the visit was part of the COAS’s routine operational tours aimed at assessing troop readiness, interacting with personnel, and identifying operational and welfare challenges.

While addressing officers and men of 6 Division, Shaibu emphasised the importance of their role in protecting critical national infrastructure, stating that effective performance of this mandate directly contributes to the country’s economic stability.

The army chief charged the troops to remain disciplined, committed and dedicated to their duties, assuring them that their welfare remains a top priority under his Command Philosophy.

He disclosed that some challenges raised by commanders, particularly accommodation shortages, had already been addressed through the approval of new construction projects, renovation of existing quarters, and completion of ongoing works.

He added that improvements in educational facilities for soldiers’ children were also being considered.

Responding to questions from journalists, the COAS explained that his visit to 6 Division marked his maiden operational tour of the area of responsibility.

He said the purpose was to gain first-hand insight into the activities of the troops, understand their challenges, and ensure that necessary interventions were made promptly to enhance operational effectiveness.

Shaibu further assured personnel that while some of the issues raised during the visit had been resolved immediately, others would be addressed as soon as he returned to Abuja.

He reiterated the need for troops to continue to carry out their duties conscientiously, particularly in safeguarding critical national assets, whose protection was vital to the country’s economy.

The army also cautioned media organisations against publishing unverified reports that distorted facts and undermined ongoing security efforts.