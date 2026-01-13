Lagos Police Activate Complaint Units, Urge Public to Report Unprofessional Conduct

The Police Command in Lagos State has called on residents to promptly report cases of police misconduct following the activation of its Complaint Response Units (CRUs) across the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday while introducing the units, which were established to address unprofessional conduct by police officers.

Adebisi said that the initiative was part of efforts to promote accountability and strengthen public trust in the Force.

According to her, the CRUs are mandated to receive and investigate complaints such as extortion, harassment, incivility to members of the public, illegal detention, and other unethical practices involving police personnel in the state.

She said that reports received through the units are handled by trained and professional officers assigned to the section, assuring residents that all complaints would be treated with seriousness and confidentiality.

The PRO disclosed that members of the public could lodge complaints through phone calls, WhatsApp messages and email.

She added that the WhatsApp platform allowed complainants, including those outside the country, to submit evidence in support of their reports.

The image maker further noted that officers were on duty to receive complaints from different parts of the state.

She urged residents to speak up, whenever they encounter police officers who acted contrary to professional ethics.

Adebisi assured residents that every complaint received would be thoroughly investigated and appropriately addressed.

She reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism and urged residents to partner with the police by reporting misconduct to help improve service delivery and public confidence.

The PRO said that the command’s CRUs are available 24/7 to listen, respond, and take action on complaints.

“You can reach us through any of these number: 09111111151, 09111111150, 08090277711, 08090277712, 08090277713, 08090277714, 09111991116,” she said. (NAN)