Lagos Chief Judge Orders Deportation of Two Chadian Nationals, Frees 18 Inmates in Decongestion Exercise

Wale Igbintade

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has ordered the deportation of two Chadian nationals, Musa Abubakar and Yusuf Aliu, following their release during the 2026 decongestion exercise of correctional facilities in the state.

Justice Alogba gave the order on Tuesday at the Ogba Magistrates’ Court shortly after approving their release from the Nigerian Correctional Service at a special session organised to free eligible inmates.

Abubakar and Aliu were among 18 inmates released in the exercise, which drew beneficiaries from the Borstal Home, Adigbe; the female correctional centre; and medium and maximum security custodial centres across Lagos, after they were found to have met the requirements for release.

Addressing the freed inmates, the Chief Judge urged them to seize the opportunity to reform.

“This is an opportunity for you to change, because you will not be this lucky next time if you commit another offence,” he warned.

Justice Alogba specifically directed that Abubakar and Aliu be handed over to the Lagos State Controller of the Nigeria Immigration Service for immediate deportation to Chad, citing the nature of their offences.

Abubakar told the court that he had been in custody since 2018 without being taken to court and admitted to robbing his victim with a knife.

When asked if any relative was present, he said none was in attendance but added that he lived around Ago Palace Way, Lagos, and knew his way home.

The Chief Judge rejected the request and insisted on his deportation.

“I want to release you, but I order that you should be deported back to Chad. I hereby release you to the Controller of Immigration, Lagos State, for immediate deportation,” Justice Alogba ruled.

Aliu also admitted to stealing money from his victim but denied using a knife or gun.

In total, four women and 14 men were released during the exercise.

One of the female beneficiaries, a caterer, Nneka Ogumu, told the court that she diverted N7 million paid to her for a catering job, believing she could invest it in a fast business that later failed.

She pleaded for mercy, saying she had changed.

Another woman, identified simply as Favour, who was charged with stealing N6 million, said it was N2 million she took to care for her sick mother.

“I am sorry, sir. I won’t do it again,” she told the court.

Justice Alogba cautioned her to turn a new leaf, warning that she would not be this fortunate again.

Maria Okafor, who stole jewellery from her employer and had been in custody since 2023, was also released.

Faith Monday, in custody since 2023 for stealing, told the court she would return to her village in Ogoja, Cross River State, adding that the item she stole had been returned to the police.

Other beneficiaries included Mamud Mohammed, 36, from Niger State, who had been in custody since 2016 for stealing, and Abiodun Adegboyega, who told the court that he developed tuberculosis while in custody.

A 73-year-old man, Rabiu Mohammed, from Kaduna State, charged with defilement of a seven-year-old boy, was also released after the court considered his circumstances.

However, several inmates were denied release after a review of their cases.

They included Michael Okoro, charged with armed robbery; John Anam, charged with defiling his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter; Adisa Musa, accused of defiling a six-year-old; Adepoju Olamide, 57, charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl, whose case is pending before Justice Abiola Sholadoye; Michael Samuel, accused of unlawful killing; Itoro Sunday, 50, charged with raping a five-year-old girl; and Adewale Durodola, charged with defilement.

Addressing Itoro Sunday, Justice Alogba said: “It is a young child you raped. It is a serious offence. I can’t release you.”

Other inmates released included Azeez Daudu, accused of stealing a phone while armed with a dagger; Garuba Yaro; Walid Ajala; and Sodiqu Oloyede, while Idowu Sanni was returned to custody.

The exercise forms part of the Lagos State Judiciary’s ongoing efforts to decongest correctional facilities while ensuring that releases are carried out strictly in accordance with the law and with due regard to public safety.

Earlier, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Lagos State Command, Mr. Daramola George, disclosed that custodial centres in the state currently hold more than 8,000 inmates, despite having a combined capacity of fewer than 4,000.

Speaking at the special session, George described the exercise as a critical step toward justice, compassion, and humane treatment of persons in custody.

“Overcrowding has been a persistent issue, impacting not only the safety of staff and inmates but also the prospects for successful rehabilitation,” he said.

“Today’s event is a testament to our resolve to address these challenges head-on.”

He commended the Lagos State Government and the judiciary for what he described as a careful and humane review of cases, noting that the exercise prioritised fairness, mercy, dignity, and the overall health of the correctional system, particularly for critically ill inmates.