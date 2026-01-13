Housing Ministry to Prioritise Completion of Ongoing Projects in 2026

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Housing Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, has stated that the ministry will in 2026 prioritise the completion of all ongoing projects, particularly the Renewed Hope Housing Projects, re-emphasising the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to provide Nigerians access to affordable and decent housing.

Dangiwa spoke during the expanded ministry’s management meeting with heads of departments and units, to review the 2025 performance of the ministry and presentation of the 2026 work plan, a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Badamasi Haiba, said.

The minister explained that, despite funding challenges in 2025, the ministry was able to appreciably achieve milestones in both its presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables, including reforms in land administration, and delivery of Renewed Hope Cities in Karsana Abuja, Kano and Lagos, which are due for commissioning soon.

Dangiwa disclosed the firm commitments made by the federal government to address funding gaps and clear outstanding liabilities in 2026.

He urged the directors of the departments of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and public buildings to intensify monitoring of various sites to ensure effective and timely delivery of projects, stressing that Nigerians expect affordable and decent housing.

The minister further charged heads of departments to ensure that contractors that have been mobilised are given clear timelines for project completion.

He noted that the ministry must consolidate its legacy in 2026 in order to showcase its achievements to Nigerians and the international community, calling for the cooperation and inputs of staff to help the federal government achieve its agenda.

On Renewed Hope Cities, the minister disclosed that three additional locations namely: Maiduguri, Enugu and Port Harcourt will come on stream, bringing the total number to six, alongside the existing projects in Lagos, Abuja and Kano.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, stated that the departments of Public Private Partnership and Public Buildings are expected to meet their targets in 2026, assuring them of needed support to achieve their goals.