Gov Otu’s Chief of Staff Receives C’ River NIPR Exco, Pledges Support 

‎

‎The newly elected Executive of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Cross River State Chapter, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Cross River State, Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar, with assurances of deeper collaboration and renewed commitment to professionalism in public relations practice.

‎

‎Receiving the delegation with the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Bassey Otu in attendance, the Chief of Staff showered encomiums on the institute for what he described as its “strong commitment to ethical practice and professional discipline”, noting that NIPR remains one of the professional bodies he has admired over the years.

“NIPR is a body that stands tall on ethics and integrity, and that reputation informed my personal decision to join the Institute,” he said.

‎

‎He congratulated the newly inaugurated executive committee members on their emergence, charging them to see their election as a solemn responsibility rather than a privilege.

“You must live up to your responsibilities and continue to protect the ethics and integrity of this noble profession,” he admonished.

‎

‎On the forthcoming national convention, Ironbar assured the delegation of his intention to plan towards attending the NIPR Week 2026 in Kaduna.

“If I am disposed, I will be there,” he said, pledging to support the chapter in ways that would enable members to attend the event in large numbers.

‎

‎He further pledged to be an active participant in both chapter and national activities of the institute, stressing that effective public relations remains critical to good governance and public trust.

“I see my membership as a call to active service, not a ceremonial one,” he noted.

‎

‎Reiterating his commitment to the growth of the institute, the Chief of Staff promised to support the Cross River Chapter to rise as “a force to reckon with among notable chapters across the country”, adding that a strong chapter would enhance strategic communication in the state.

‎He also disclosed his readiness to host the next chapter meeting, saying it would provide an avenue to formally celebrate his induction. “I look forward to hosting you all so we can celebrate this induction together,” he said.

‎

‎Earlier, the chapter Chairman, Dr. Austin Mboso, who led the team comprising Dr. Eric Ogri, Finance Secretary and Head of the Department of Public Relations, University of Calabar, explained that the visit was to formally present the newly inaugurated executive committee to the Chief of Staff and to congratulate him on his induction into the institute as a chartered member.

“We are here to identify with you and formally present the leadership entrusted with the affairs of the chapter,” he said.

‎

‎The chairman also invited the Chief of Staff to participate in the NIPR Week 2026, scheduled to hold in Kaduna State from April 19 to 25, 2026, while seeking his support to enable the chapter attend en masse through the provision of buses and financial assistance.

He further invited him to the next monthly meeting of the chapter slated for Thursday, January 15, 2026, expressing optimism about sustained partnership.