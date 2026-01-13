Gombe Gets State Electricity Regulatory Commission 

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Gombe State from the commission to the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC).

In a statement in Abuja, NERC stated that it was done in compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electricity Act 2023, as amended.

Recall that with the EA 2023, the commission retained the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state and international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

The EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the state regulator.

Based on this, NERC stated that the government of Gombe state complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified the commission and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in the state.

“The transfer Order by NERC has the following provisions: Direct Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) to incorporate a subsidiary (JED SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Gombe State from JED.

“JED shall complete the incorporation of JED SubCo within 60 days from 7th January 2026. The subcompany shall apply for and obtain licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from GOSERC, among other directives. All transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by July 6, 2026,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Saidu Mohammed, alongside members of his management team, have paid a courtesy visit to NERC in Abuja.

The visit, a statement said, was aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration between the two regulators in recognition of their strategic roles in Nigeria’s energy landscape. According to NERC, discussions focused on enhancing synergy between the power and gas sectors to support national economic growth and energy security.

NERC Chairman, Dr. Musiliu Oseni welcomed the visit, noting that closer cooperation between the electricity and petroleum regulators would promote policy coherence, operational efficiency, and sustainable development across the energy value chain.