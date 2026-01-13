Awobokun Family Pays Tribute to Their Grandmother and Matriarch

The Awobokun family has paid tribute to their grandmother and family matriarch, Beatrice Bosede Awobokun, whose passing has marked the end of a life defined by strength, wisdom, and enduring values.

Described by family members as a unifying force, she was deeply respected for her role in shaping generations through discipline, integrity, and compassion. Her influence, they note, extended beyond her immediate family, leaving a lasting impression on those whose paths have crossed hers while she was alive.

The family has expressed sincere appreciation for the outpouring of condolences, prayers, and messages of support received from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers during this period of mourning.

Funeral arrangements were conducted in accordance with the wishes of the family, as they reflect on a life remembered for legacy, guidance, and love.

She was buried last Thursday. The funeral rites started on Wednesday with a Christian wake keep at All Saints Church, Montgomery, Yaba, Lagos, and then a funeral service on Thursday at the same church before she was finally laid to rest at a private interment.

Mama has been variously described as a trailblazer in every sense and a rare figure whose legacy is not just remembered, but felt. In the values she stood for and in the paths, she helped shape.

The woman, who was also a mother-in-law to the former minister for Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, was survived by children and many grandchildren.

