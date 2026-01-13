APC: Adeleke’s Ally, Wale Bolorunduro, Was the Architect of Half Salary Regime, Not Oyebamiji

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has berated the administration of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, accusing its political functionaries of suffering from dementia following its arrant and thoughtless statement which wrongfully ascribed the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, as the architect of half salary regime in the state.

The party said it is a pity that the state governor and his cohorts are so forgetful so soon to the extent that they find it difficult to remember that it was Wale Bolorunduro who is the Adeleke’s advisory consultant on economy and former Finance Commissioner under the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, is widely known as the undeniable architect of half salary regime in the state.

APC explained that it is a statement of fact that the Adeleke government is the worst in the history of the state based on its numerous verifiable monumental failures across all the sectors, saying that no amount of defamation of character can save him from losing the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The Osun State chapter of the APC, in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, yesterday, further cleared the air on the alleged modulated salary payments mischievously ascribed to Oyebamiji, noting that Bolorunduro was the Finance Commissioner as at the commencement of the modulated salary payment under the former Governor Aregbesola.

“It is verifiably recalled and still fresh in the memory of the discerning people of Osun State that Oyebamiji was a messiah, who rescued Osun State from the scourge of half salary regime and returned the state to the path of full salary payment, vibrant socio-economic reforms and improved transformation of all the sectors of the government when he became the Finance Commissioner in 2017,” it said.

Oyebamiji was the Managing Director, Osun State Investment Company Limited (OSICOL) throughout the period that the half salary structure lasted and only came in on appointment as the Finance Commissioner to stabilize the state’s economy at the tail end of the Aregbesola government which he successfully carried out by stimulating the finances of the state and returning Osun to the path of full salary payments.

“It is quite unfortunate that the current administration of Governor Adeleke is battling with dementia suffered from the myriads of political yokes that had engulfed the entire system. We are not surprised that the Adeleke government has shown clearly its incompetence and gross lack of vision to effectively administer the affairs of Osun State that is made up of sound and discerning minds,” APC said.

“How on earth would a reasonable government state that a man without any blemish in the personality of our highly cerebral, marketable and sellable gubernatorial candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji popularly called AMBO, was the Finance Commissioner during the era of half salary?

“This is not only fallacious but it’s far from being logical, it’s unreasonable and it’s devoid of common sense. We are all alive as witnesses to the political trajectory of Oyebamiji as the Managing Director of OSICOL, the position he held until his appointment as the Finance Commissioner in 2017.”

“He was only appointed at the tail end of Aregbesola’s government to stabilise the state’s economy and ensure the payment of full salary to the workers, a task he successfully carried out before the expiration of Aregbesola’s tenure.”

“Oyebamiji was not at any point in time being instrumental to the modulated salary payment but instead God used him to stabilize the economy and ensure full salary payment immediately he was appointed the Finance Commissioner.”

“The recent statement in this regard by the government is nothing but a mere conjecture as it holds and conveys no message since the members of the public know the truth.”

“Our candidate has been a man of integrity, dignity and faithfulness whose innate qualities and inborn virtues have endeared him to many people. We are proud of his impeccable track records.”