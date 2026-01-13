15 District Heads Crowned in Toro, Lame and Jama’a Emirate Councils

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Fifteen district heads from three newly created Emirate Councils in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State have been crowned, marking another step in strengthening traditional governance structures.

The coronations took place across Jama’a, Lame and Toro Emirate Councils, with newly appointed district heads assuming leadership of their respective districts following approval by the state government.

At the ceremonies yesterday, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Isah Babayo, urged the district heads to administer their areas in line with Governor Bala Mohammed’s people-centred policies.

Alhaji Babayo also charged the traditional rulers to work closely with their respective emirs to promote unity, peace and effective grassroots governance across the emirates.

He emphasised that traditional institutions remain vital partners in bringing government closer to the people and ensuring the successful implementation of development programmes at the local level.

Speaking at their palaces, the emirs of the affected councils commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his continued support and commitment to strengthening traditional institutions across Bauchi State.