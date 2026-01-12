PDP Strategises to Wrest Power from APC in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As political activities commenced in Kogi State, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed that the party is strategising to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and reclaim power.

The state Chairman of PDP, Muhammed Gambo, made this known shortly after arising from a stakeholders’ meeting during the weekend, stating that his party will take over the Lugard House in 2027, and that APC’s time is up.

He called on the stakeholders to unite to ensure that the party bounces back, calling on the people of the state to remain faithful to Pthe DP.

Gambo explained that the PDP has a very strong sstructureand past prosperity.

He described APC as “people living in a rented apartment” and predicted a landslide win for the PDP in a free and fair election. Gambo also appealed for peace, lawfulness, and collaboration on security, insisting that Kogi is a PDP state.

Gambo stated that PDP was working hard to take over Aso Rock too, adding that the party’s structures are strong across the state and Nigeria.

“Kogi is a PDP state,” he insists, recalling that PDP’s past governance aswas time of prosperity, and that the people are eager for their return.

Part of the chairman’s message read: “Kogi people should remain faithful to the PDP; stay peaceful, and support security efforts. 2027 is our time, no retreat, no surrender.

“Kogi is a PDP state. Our structure is still everywhere in the state. If you blow the whistle any day, anytime in a free and fair election, the PDP will win in la andslide.

“Let me say that this is the time for the APC government to pack its load from the Lugard House is 2027, and it is a call for no retreat, no surrender!”

Gambo pointed out that the citizens of Kogi State have resolved to vote for the PDP in 2027, and expressed optimism of a victory for the party after the general election.

“My appeal to the Kogi people is to remain faithful and supportive of the PDP. Let’s remain calm and focused. This is not a time for distraction. Let’s be peaceful and law-abiding. Unfortunately, insecurity has overwhelmed us as a people, but we as a party are willing to collaborate in the area of security.

“This is because there must be a state before a political party,” he stated, calling on the citizens to support the fight against insecurity by supporting government strategies and policies.”

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the PDP would take over Lugard House in 2027.