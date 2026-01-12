‘Oluyole LG‘ll triple its Votes for Tinubu in 2027’

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government area of Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, has pledged that the council will triple its votes for President Bola Tinubu and ensure that all the APC candidates win convincingly in the local government in 2027.

Olaosebikan, who spoke with journalists at the APC Unity said:”The party executives and leaders in the local government are totally committed to ensuring that we improve drastically on our performances in the 2023 elections.’’

He said: “ Politics is local. And I want to say that in addition to the mammoth crowd you see here today, we are working assiduously to see that more eligible voters register; that more registered voters collect their voters’ cards and most importantly at the appropriate time we will ensure that overwhelming numbers of voters cast their votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the APC candidates in 2027.”

Already, Olaosebikan, the Convener of PBAT-KO Grassroots Movement, disclosed that the APC in the local government has now been immensely grown in numbers and quality as most of the political heavyweights, respected community leaders, and traditional rulers in the area are now with the

party.

According to him, “the movement with its headquarters in Ibadan, has been moving around the 229 polling units in the 10 wards of the local government, was in Gbaleasun Village, the remotest part of the local government area just a few days ago to mobilise and sensitise the real grassroots people on the continuous voters’ registration exercise and the ongoing APC membership registration exercise.”

He maintained that no efforts would be spared in giving President Tinubu and all the APC candidates the maximum votes possible in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on unity and cohesion in the party, Olaosebikan asserted that “APC is now more than ever united, stronger and working in unison to deliver momentously to the party, unprecedentedly in all the forthcoming elections.”

The two-time local government boss noted that the APC chairman in the local government, Alhaji Waheed Akinleye, his executives, and all the leaders have been very successful in their efforts towards attaining total unity in the local government.

Olaosebikan who was the South West Zonal Coordinator, Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC and Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee for Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign for Oyo State in 2023, lauded the Renewed Hope Ambassador for Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, and all the party leaders across the state for embarking on the Unity Rally stating that the Rally was yielding great fruits.

He said: “ I commend the Renewed Hope Ambassador for Oyo State, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, the state leaders, and all the Ambassadors across the state for the Rally. With this massive turnout, you know it’s already yielding great fruits. APC is the main party in Oyo State, and in Oluyole, we are making it the only functional party.’’