Obasanjo Mourns Akran of Badagry

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the passing of Oba De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, the Akran of Badagry on Monday.

Obasanjo said the news of his passing was received with shock, even as he remarked that the late Badagry monarch had emerged as one of the most respected and respectable traditional rulers in Lagos State.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said: “He had a most eventful life which traversed eight decades and his reign of 50 years over Badagry Kingdom, which occupies a pedestal of looming importance in our ancient and contemporary history, witnessed notable peace and stability.

“Badagry has, since pre-colonial times, remained a robust repertoire of the finest aspects of our cultural and artistic heritage. He would be remembered as a patriot and custodian of our cultural and traditional values, who gave his best while on the throne of his forefathers.

“Within his impactful years on the throne, he brought his salutary influence to foster unity, solidarity, peace, understanding, faith and development in our common heritage among all the sons and daughters of Badagry and the entire Badagry Kingdom, both at home and in the diaspora.

“He was an apostle of inter-ethnic understanding and cohesion; inter-religious accommodation and tolerance and inter-cultural co-operation.

“For the Governor of Lagos State, the entire good people of Badagry and his family, one can only imagine the traumatic experience and profound grief this sad event has caused them all, but they can all feel assured that their painful loss is shared by countless other Nigerians and certainly by me and my family, while we urge them to take solace in the knowledge that though we love him, his Creator loves him more and knows what is best for him.”