NASENI Mobilises MDAs for Inter-agency Innovation Competition, Awards 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) will today (Monday) begin a roadshow in Abuja to mobilise staff of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government to actively participate in the upcoming Inter-Agency Innovation Competition and Awards.

The goal of the competition, which a cash prize of N140 million is to drive collaboration in boosting Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

A press statement issued by NASENI on Sunday and signed by the Director, Information, New Media and Protocol (DINMP), NASENI, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, said the roadshow trains will kick off from the old Federal Secretariat in Area 1 and pass through the main Federal Secretariat at the Central Business District (CBD), Abuja.

“The roadshow will have major stops at MDAs located around that vicinity. It is designed to raise awareness about the competition’s objectives, benefits, and the critical role of innovation in enhancing public servants’ participation in using innovation to address Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges, especially through the industrialieation agenda by the f3deral government,” the statement said.

Staff from various MDAs will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Inter-Agency Innovation committee officials, participate in informative sessions, and learn how to submit innovative entries.

The Chairman, NASENI Inter-Agency Innovation Competition, Dr. Olayode Olasupo, who doubles as Director, Manufacturing Services Department at NASENI, said “home-grown innovations are pivotal to Nigeria’s yearning for industrial development.”

“This can be realised by giving Nigerians especially civil servants opportunities to contribute towards the nation’s development.

“We want to make sure talents in staff are not wasted, and we know that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have such staff in abundance.

“The competition hereby invites all MDAs to propose innovative solutions in various sectors, including health, agriculture, education, and infrastructure, leveraging innovation, science, Engineering and technology to enhance service delivery and improve the quality of life for Nigerians,” he said.

He urged all MDAs to embrace the opportunity to showcase staff’s innovative ideas and creativities and to further collaborate in driving technological advancement for a more prosperous Nigeria.

“Together, we can unlock our nation’s potential through innovation in science, Engineering and technology. Join the movement by submitting entry”, he said,

“The federal government through its Renewed Hope Agenda is serious about harnessing talents to build a modern and industrialised Nigeria,” he added.