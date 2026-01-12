NASD Grows Market Capitalisation by 106% in 2025

Kayode Tokede

NASD Securities Exchange recorded a strong performance in 2025 with market capitalisation closing 2025 at N2.12 trillion, about 106 per cent increase over N1.03 trillion in 2024, attributable to new listings and price appreciation.

Exchange in the year under review recorded a strong performance , as its market diversification strategy translated into increased listings, higher market capitalisation, and growing activity across its alternative trading platforms.

The Exchange said the year marked a shift from strategy to execution, with diversification efforts producing measurable results across equities, fixed-income instruments, and digital securities.

While activity on the flagship Over-the-Counter (OTC) market was moderate, it was supported by new company admissions and improved stability among established securities.

The NASD Pension Index (NPI) also recorded significant growth, climbing 215per cent to 3,002.68 points, compared with 954.33 points in the previous year. Listing activity remained a major growth driver during the year. NASD admitted

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NASD, Mr. Eguarekhide Longe in a statement stated that, “The performance reinforces its positioning as Nigeria’s leading alternative securities exchange, providing flexible capital-raising and investment platforms outside the traditional exchange framework.”