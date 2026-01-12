Lekki Waterfront Dispute: Rights Group Backs Court’s Intervention, Condemns Attacks on Judiciary 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A human rights group has commended the court for its intervention in the ongoing Lekki waterfront property dispute, noting that there’s some measure of peace, following the order to the police to provide protection for the disputed property.

Meanwhile, the group, Human Rights and Grassroots Development Society (HRGDS) has condemned the escalating campaign of misinformation, alleged intimidation, and unwarranted attacks directed at the Nigerian judiciary in respect of the matter.

Executive Secretary of HRGDS, Comrade Femi Akanbi, in statement over the weekend explained that the order to all parties to maintain the status quo as well as to the police to preserve the subject matter of investigation, in order to restrain parties from the property was done “judicially, lawfully, and in accordance with settled legal principles.”

They therefore warned against the unwarranted assaults on the judiciary, especially through media manipulation and orchestrated public agitation.

The group explained the plaintiff who instituted the case, merely exercised his constitutionally guaranteed right to seek redress before a court of competent jurisdiction, adding that the ruling was issued solely to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and prevent further illegality pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“It is reckless, misleading, and legally indefensible for any individual or organization to suggest that the court acted outside its powers or targeted innocent parties,” he added.

Backing the court’s intervention, he noted that courts exist “precisely to intervene” where disputes, alleged irregularities, and competing claims threaten to degenerate into disorder or cause irreparable harm.

Akanbi raised the alarm over alleged coordinated attacks on the judiciary when “lawful court orders” failed to align with certain private interests.

This, according to him, has resulted in an emerging pattern in which media organizations reporting factual developments on the matter have allegedly been threatened.

“Such conduct raises grave concerns regarding contempt of court and deliberate attempts to undermine public confidence in the justice system,” the group added.

Akanbi explained that disagreement with a court order does not confer a licence to malign judges, incite public sentiment, or orchestrate smear campaigns against the judiciary, adding that such actions strike at the very heart of democracy and the rule of law.

The group seized the moment to warn individuals and organizations to immediately desist from further attacks on the judiciary and also called on relevant authorities, including judicial oversight bodies and law enforcement agencies, to closely monitor and investigate acts capable of constituting contempt of court or judicial intimidation in respect of the matter.

Recall that Justice Otman Musa of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory had ordered parties to maintain status quo, pending the determination of the suit in respect of the Lekki Waterfront property.

The order was sequel to an exparte application filed by Henry Ugonna Orabuchi, against the Nigeria Police Force; the Inspector-General of Police; ACP Magaji K. Mohammed (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Head, IGP Monitoring Unit); SP Abigail Patrick; Emecheta Elvis Eze; and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State.

The court had directed all parties to maintain the status quo in respect of the entire property known as Plot A, Block 12, Lekki Peninsula Scheme, including the reclaimed land measuring 3,000 square metres, pending the determination of the case.

Justice Musa further directed the police to take over the site to prevent damage to the property and to place caveats on all registering authorities, suspending any action on the property pending the determination of the suit.