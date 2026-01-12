  • Monday, 12th January, 2026

Insurance Firm’s CEO Bags Social Media Engagement Captain Recognition

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Limited, Mrs. Mary Adeyanju, has been honoured as the “Insurwatch Social Media Engagement Captain.”
​The recognition, bestowed by Insurwatch—a prominent industry monitoring and data analytics platform is in appreciation of her consistent and impactful use of digital media to deepen insurance penetration and foster closer ties with the insuring public.

​According to Insurwatch, a unit of Inspenonline Communications, the award is reserved for top executives who demonstrate exceptional digital leadership by humanising their corporate brands and maintaining an active, transparent presence on social media platforms.

​Adeyanju, who took the leadership baton of CHI Limited in 2024, has been instrumental in shifting the company’s communication strategy towards a more interactive, customer-centric model.

Under her watch, the firm has leveraged social media to simplify complex insurance concepts, making them more accessible to the average Nigerian.

​Industry observers noted that the CHI boss has successfully utilised her digital footprint to drive the “Insurance-is-Lifestyle” narrative, encouraging Nigerians to view insurance not just as a regulatory requirement, but as a critical tool for financial security and peace of mind.

​Commenting on the development, the Publisher of Inspenonline and Promoter Insurwatch, Mr Chuks Okonta noted that in today’s fast-paced digital economy, the visibility of leadership was a key driver of trust.
He said Adeyanju has shown that an insurance executive could be both professional and accessible, using digital engagement to bridge the gap between the industry and its stakeholders.

​Adeyanju, a Fellow and member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and an alumna of the Lagos Business School, brings over three decades of experience to her role. Prior to her appointment as MD/CEO of CHI, she served as the Executive Director (Operations), where she was credited with significantly growing the company’s premium income and modernising its operational structures.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, is a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, it continued to lead in the general insurance space, maintaining a reputation for prompt claims settlement and innovative product offerings.

