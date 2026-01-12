  • Monday, 12th January, 2026

Industrial Gas Explosion Causes Panic at Ogun Free Trade Zone

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Panic gripped workers and residents of the Ogun Guandong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) in Igbesa axis of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State gas explosion that rocked the area early Sunday.

It was gathered the fire outbreak, broke out around 8:00 a.m. at the mattress section of the Free Trade Zone as thick smoke enveloped residential buildings of the host community, particularly the students’ residential areas closer to the scene of the fire disaster. 

The fire was said to have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion from a matress producing company located within the industrial park, thereby causing serious panic among students that heard the deafening explosion. 

Though details regarding the level of destruction was yet to be ascertained, sources closer to the scene of fire outbreak however, disclosed that some buildings bordering the foam-producing company were razed down before operatives of the Emergency Fire Service could arrive the scene.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ogun State Command, Mr. ‘Seyi Babaseyi, said the fire outbreak has been contained and that normalcy has since returned to the area.

Babaseyi, who was silent on the degree and number of casualties, however, in a short statement posted on his “X” handle, disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Igbesa was on ground alongside some police personnel and officers of the State Emergency Services to curtail further spread of the fire.

