Governors Celebrate Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Hail Tinubu’s Devotion

Some governors, yesterday, celebrated the Nigerian military by joining in the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, commending President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the military.

That was as Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to prioritising the welfare, motivation, and adequate equipping of the armed forces and other security agencies to enable them carry out their constitutional duties with professionalism and efficiency.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio assured Nigerians that the National Assembly, working closely with the executive, remained committed to restoring peace and security across the country.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, while commending the federal government for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding life and property across the country, said it was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abiodun gave the commendation during a special church service to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

He stated that Tinubu had taken decisive steps to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture through improved intelligence coordination, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, better welfare for troops, and the provision of modern equipment for the armed forces.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said the federal government’s interventions were already yielding positive results, helping to restore public confidence in the country’s security system.

He urged Nigerians to support government efforts by promoting peace, unity, and patriotism, stressing that collective responsibility is essential to building a strong, united, and indivisible nation.

Fubara Calls for Calm in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, urged Rivers people to remain calm and trust in God, assuring them that his administration would continue to work to sustain peace and progress in the state.

Fubara made the call yesterday during an Inter-Denominational Church Service held in commemoration of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

‎The governor emphasised that his quietness and calm were solidly from his source, God, whom he said gave him confidence and strength. He said there was no need for panic or agitation when one was anchored on divine authority.

‎Fubara stated, “I know what I have. I know that I have what is supreme and that is God. So, I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for this dear state, and we will get it by the special name of God.”

‎The governor assured the people that the focus of his administration remained the entrenchment of lasting peace across Rivers State, adding that the government is committed to achieving this through faith and responsible leadership.

‎In her remarks, the deputy governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, reminiscing the message of the sermon, reminded the congregation that every individual was ultimately judged by the impact they made while alive.

Odu paid tribute to fallen heroes and heroines, as well as veterans present at the service, describing their sacrifices as invaluable to the country.

‎She stated, “But I want to solemnly say to all of us that as we have come today to pray for legionnaires, for the wives of the fallen heroes, the husbands of the fallen heroines, please, continue to uphold the government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara and my humble self in prayers.”

Oyebanji Gives Kudos to Soldiers for Boosting Nigeria’s Pride, Dignity, Honour

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, saluted the Nigerian Army for making the required sacrifices and paying the harrowing ultimate price to make Nigeria a nation of pride, dignity, and honour globally.

Oyebanji commended the soldiers for the resilient and spirited efforts to defend the country’s territorial integrity by fighting stridently to subdue banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping across the geopolitical zones.

He gave the commendation during a special church service to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held on Sunday at Government House Chapel, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, described the celebration as specially designed by the federal government to honour and venerate the patriotism, sacrifice, and the courage of military veterans, and reaffirm assurances that their efforts won’t come to nought.

Underscoring the significance of celebrating the country’s military men and women, Oyebanji stated that some paid the ultimate price, with many maimed, while others suffered permanent infirmities in the course of discharging their arduous national tasks.

He said, “Armed Forces Remembrance Day offers a moment of reflection. It reminds us that the peace and freedom that we enjoy today were not cheaply won. They were purchased with sweat, blood and supreme sacrifice.

“As we move towards the grand finale of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us renew our commitment to patriotism, national unity and peaceful coexistence. Let us honour our heroes not only with words, but with actions that promote justice, compassion and love for one another.”

Diri Advocates Better Welfare for Military

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said the welfare of men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces should be prioritised, given their sacrifice to the country.

Speaking during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day interdenominational service at King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, Diri stated that the armed forces deserved better welfare during and after their service to the nation.

He decried a situation where retired military personnel went through harrowing conditions to get their pension and retirement benefits, saying some of them even die in the process.

He recalled how his former classmate, a retired military officer, died recently due to poor welfare, stressing that having put their lives on the line in the course of duty, they deserve the support and encouragement of Nigerians.

However, Diri expressed delight that under the current federal government, the situation was improving. He called for greater sacrifices for the military from government at all levels and Nigerians, in general.

The governor urged Nigerians to discontinue the practice of criticising the military and the government on social media at every given opportunity, saying what the military deserves is commendation for their selfless service.

Defence Minister: Tinubu Prioritises Welfare, Equipment of Armed Forces

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), restated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to prioritising the welfare, motivation, and equipment of the armed forces and other security agencies to enable them carry out their constitutional duties professionally and efficiently.

Speaking at the Inter-Denominational Church Service held as part of activities marking the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) 2026, Musa expressed gratitude to Tinubu for his unwavering support for the armed forces, particularly in the areas of welfare and operational readiness.

According to him, the president’s actions demonstrate a deep appreciation of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the service of the nation.

The minister said regarding Tinubu, “His actions speak volumes about the value he places on service and sacrifice.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current challenges, the minister said he remained optimistic that the country would overcome its difficulties.

He commended members of the armed forces and other security agencies for their resilience and dedication to safeguarding the country.

Describing the occasion as one of worship, reflection, and remembrance, Musa stated that Nigerians had gathered at the National Christian Centre and in churches across the 36 states in unity and hope, drawing strength from the biblical promise in Jeremiah 29:11.

He paid glowing tribute to the fallen heroes and heroines, who paid the ultimate price in defence of the nation, stressing that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Musa also acknowledged those still serving, as well as their families, for their courage, loyalty, and steadfastness.

Special recognition was given to the spouses of military and security personnel, whose sacrifices, Musa said, often went unnoticed.

He assured them that their welfare and wellbeing would continue to receive priority attention from the government.

The senate president, represented by Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Peter Nwebonyi, said the sacrifices of both fallen and living members of the armed forces had strengthened the country’s resolve to build a safer, stronger, and more united Nigeria.

He described the blood of fallen heroes as the seed of national unity, peace and progress, adding that their sacrifices form a sacred foundation for the country’s collective future.

He highlighted Nigeria’s rich diversity, stating that despite being one of the most linguistically diverse nations in the world, citizens of different faiths and beliefs remain united under one flag and one destiny.

He emphasised that freedom of religion, worship and conscience, as guaranteed by the constitution, must always be protected as pillars of democracy.

Akpabio urged Nigerians to recognise that history would judge the present generation, not merely by words, but by concrete actions taken to rebuild the nation.

He prayed for eternal rest for fallen heroes and divine protection, strength and wisdom for security personnel, who continued to risk their lives daily to defend the country’s sovereignty and unity.

In his sermon, titled, “Gratitude, Encouragement and Spiritual Strength,” drawn from 2 Chronicles 32:5–8, the Most Rev. Dan Okafor, charged the Nigerian military to remain steadfast in defending democracy and upholding constitutional order.

Okafor specifically urged members of the armed forces to remain neutral as the country approached the 2027 general election. He cautioned the military against any form of unconstitutional takeover of government, particularly, amid recent coups in parts of West Africa.