Firm Launches AI-powered Platform to Simplify  New Tax Laws

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Nigeria enters a new phase of tax administration, a locally developed technology platform, Kaanta AI, has been launched to help Nigerians have a better understanding of their tax obligations.

Kaanta AI is a WhatsApp-based, AI-powered tax assistant designed to provide simplified tax guidance to traders, small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

The platform arrives at a time when tax reforms and compliance requirements are becoming more prominent in public discourse.

Rather than relying on complex online portals or technical language, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oluwaferanmi Oladepo, at the launch of the innovation, explained that Kaanta AI operates entirely on WhatsApp, allowing users to ask tax-related questions, receive explanations, calculate taxes, and understand available reliefs using text, voice, or handwritten notes. The service also supports local languages, including Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Pidgin, expanding access beyond English-speaking users.

With the new tax law taking effect on January 1, 2026, analysts expect increased public confusion and misinformation. However, Oladepo assured Nigerians that Kaanta AI positions itself as a verification and guidance tool, offering instant responses to tax-related questions and concerns.

He described the platform as a response to a long-standing gap in tax education, sayin,: “Tax should not feel scary or confusing. Kaanta AI is built to help Nigerians understand what applies to them and make informed decisions, using clear and accessible language.”

According to the tech guru, in addition to basic explanations, the platform provides tax calculations and insights on tax reliefs, noting that the company also plans to introduce professional tax services, including filing support for small businesses and larger organisations. Kaanta AI operates a freemium model, with basic guidance available at no cost and advanced services offered through paid plans.

According to Tobiloba Olanipekun, Product and Growth Lead, the platform was designed around how Nigerians already communicate.

Olanipekun said: “WhatsApp is where people naturally ask questions and seek help. We wanted Kaanta AI to feel like a conversation, not a lecture. Anyone from a market trader to a young professional can ask questions freely and get clear answers.”

He added that the long-term goal is to improve tax education and compliance culture across the country, adding that: “With tax becoming part of everyday conversation in Nigeria, we aim to guide people with clarity rather than confusion.”

Kaanta AI is now available to users nationwide. As tax reforms take centre stage in 2026, the platform is expected to play a role in helping Nigerians navigate the changing tax landscape.