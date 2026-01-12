FG Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Environmental Governance 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening environmental governance and improving the delivery of internationally funded environmental projects in the country.

The commitment was made on Monday in Abuja as the National Capacity Building Workshop on Project Oversight for the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Operational Focal Point and Implementing Partners commenced.

Declaring the workshop opened, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, described the programme as timely and strategic, noting that Nigeria continues to grapple with a range of environmental challenges, including desertification, plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, oil contamination in the Niger Delta and the growing impacts of climate change.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mahmud Kambari, stressed that addressing these challenges requires not only access to global environmental financing but also strong institutional capacity for effective planning, implementation, monitoring and oversight of projects.

He acknowledged the Global Environment Facility (GEF) as a long-standing development partner, highlighting its significant contributions to biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, sustainable land management, and community-based environmental initiatives across the country, while noting that GEF-supported interventions have helped conserve hundreds of indigenous plant species, promote sustainable forest management, and support renewable energy and energy-efficiency initiatives aligned with Nigeria’s climate action goals.

Lawal further emphasized the role of GEF projects in addressing land degradation and enhancing food security through sustainable agriculture and landscape restoration.

He cited flagship interventions that integrate nature-based solutions with livelihood resilience as clear examples of how environmental protection can be linked to socio-economic development.

The minister also commended initiatives such as GEF GOLD+, which promotes mercury-free artisanal gold mining, and integrated landscape management projects in the Niger Delta aimed at transforming cocoa and palm oil production systems.

In the welcome remarks from the office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, the importance of strong project oversight in translating GEF funding into measurable and lasting environmental outcomes was underscored.

The remark, which was read by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Agnes Aneke, noted that the workshop was designed to strengthen Nigeria’s engagement with the GEF and ensure that stakeholders are fully equipped to manage the country’s project portfolio in line with international best practices.

Aneke also noted that Nigeria has benefited from over three decades of partnership with the GEF, with interventions spanning biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation and adaptation, land degradation control, international waters management, and the reduction of chemicals and waste.

However, he emphasized that funding alone is not sufficient, stressing the need for effective coordination, technical competence and robust monitoring and evaluation systems.

She said the Nigeria-focused training directly addresses the country’s pressing environmental challenges, including desertification, plastic waste proliferation, oil pollution in the Niger Delta, biodiversity loss, and increasing climate risks, while explaining that participants would, over the two-day workshop, deepen their understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the GEF Operational Focal Point, implementing agencies, and other stakeholders, while also strengthening skills in reporting, communication, project visibility, and results-based management.

The workshop was organized by the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Global Environment Facility, with technical support from the Tropical Biology Association (TBA).

It builds on lessons from a recent regional training held in Ghana and is expected to enhance transparency, accountability, and overall performance in the implementation of GEF-supported projects in Nigeria.

Participants were drawn from government institutions, implementing agencies, civil society organizations, and convention focal points were urged to engage actively in the sessions, share experiences, and develop practical oversight strategies that align with Nigeria’s national development and environmental priorities.

The two-day workshop is expected to contribute to improved project performance, stronger partnerships, and more effective environmental interventions across the country.