FA Cup: Martinelli Scores Hat trick as Arsenal Maul Portsmouth 

Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat-trick as Arsenal came from behind to beat Portsmouth 4-1 comfortably at Fratton Park and progress to the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

After FA Cup shocks involving Wrexham and Macclesfield earlier this weekend, it looked as if the Gunners, who made 10 changes to their starting line-up, could be on the end of another when Colby Bishop put the Championship hosts ahead after three minutes.

But Arsenal were only behind for five minutes before Christian Norgaard forced the ball in via Portsmouth’s Andre Dozzell after a trademark Gunners corner to level.

That goal settled the visitors down and they took the lead from another set-piece when Martinelli flicked Noni Madueke’s corner into the net after 25 minutes.

Maduke had a chance to add a third from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Zak Swanson but the England international dragged the ball wide.

Martinelli, who also hit the post and missed a good chance in the first half, added a third after Gabriel Jesus played a low cross into the area following some quick thinking by Myles Lewis-Skelly and the Brazilian tapped in from close range.

Martinelli grabbed his third from another Arsenal corner when the forward flicked the ball on from the near post and into the net.

There was then a piece of history when at 16 years and 135 days defender Marli Salmon became the youngest player to feature for the Gunners in the FA Cup.