CardinalStone Tops NGX Trades, Crossed N2trn in 2025

CardinalStone Securities has said that it recorded over N2 trillion in transaction value on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in 2025, becoming the first stockbroking firm in Nigeria to reach the milestone, according to the NGX’s latest broker performance report.

The firm had earlier crossed the M1 trillion mark within the same trading year, making it the first broker to exceed both thresholds in a single period and cementing its position as the NGX’s largest broker by transaction value.

Accounting for 18.3 per cent of total value traded, CardinalStone ranked first on the NGX in 2025, ahead of Chapel Hill Denham Securities, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, First Securities Brokers, Cordros Securities, Meristem Stockbrokers, EFG Hermes Nigeria, ABSA Securities Nigeria, APT Securities and Funds, and United Capital Securities.

Collectively, the top ten brokers executed approximately N7.3 trillion in trades, representing about 61.8 per cent of total value traded on the Exchange.

Commenting on the milestone, Group Managing Director, CardinalStone Partners, Micheal Nzewi, said: “Crossing the N2 trillion mark on the NGX is a defining moment for CardinalStone and a strong validation of our long-term strategy. It underscores the depth of trust our clients place in us, the strength of domestic capital in driving market activity, and our commitment to delivering consistent execution, insight-driven research, and innovative solutions that support the continued development of Nigeria’s capital markets.”