BOMAI: TURNING AROUND YOBE’S INDICES OF DEVELOPMENT

By whatever indices you may want to measure him, Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, representing Yobe South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has demonstrated his dedication to unity, compassion, and service to all constituents regardless of religious affiliation.

His exemplary leadership and infrastructure development, which cut across the nooks and crannies of the state, is evident in his developmental approach to governance, inclusive leadership, and uplifting the standard of living in the state, and also for his giant strides in infrastructure, good governance, and promoting peace.

Sen. Bomai’s huge investment in road and power infrastructure across many communities as well as his people-oriented programs, projects and policies have brought a remarkable impact in the standard of living of the people of the state and positioned the state as a reference point for good governance.

One of his most impactful humanitarian initiatives is his rolling out a strategic Business Cash Support Initiative in February 2025 where N1-2 million grants to 150 young men and women to start, expand and sustain their businesses as way of empowerment.

Also, Sen. Bomai implemented a Women Cash Support Scheme benefitting 4,000 women across Fika, Fune, Nangere and Potiskum (Zone B), where each beneficiary received N20,000 creating opportunities for small-scale trade and long-term economic reliance.

For the same Zone B, 25 solar-powered boreholes were constructed to ensure access to clean and sustainable water for residents.

Guided by empathy and responsive governance, the Senator approved and delivered Ramadan food palliatives and N1.05 billion financial support for 45,000 households across all 44 wards of Yobe South.

Also, for over 20 years, Fika thirsted in silence, relying only on shallow water pits and water from motor tankers. But with Senator Ibrahim Mohamad Bomai representing the zone, a new chapter has begun to flow. Through this initiative, today, pipes flow with clean water and our people taste the blessing of clean water from taps which has made a history.

Generosity and compassion at its peak, helping the less privileged has always been part of his life for decades. This quiet approach to charity reflects his belief in sincerity and selflessness in service to humanity.

His hope is to ensure that his interventions reach the grassroots, particularly the most vulnerable members of society. Widows, orphans and the needy remain at the heart of his humanitarian focus, a commitment that is not merely as a duty but a lifelong passion.

And as part of his commitment to inclusive education, 3,500 students from Yobe South benefited from local scholarship support, with priority given to final year students, and provided ₦5,000,000 and 200 bags of rice to the Christian community in Yobe South Senatorial District for the recent Christmas celebrations.

His dedication to education as a tool for nation-building resonates deeply in an era where knowledge is power and enlightenment is the key to progress.

Sen. Bomai eloquently articulated his vision for a more enlightened and empowered society, where education serves as the cornerstone of progress and development.

Thus, in a landmark intervention, a Foreign Scholarship Programme was genuinely conceived by Sen. Bomai as a 100 student foreign scholarship initiative, out of which 52 beneficiaries, specializing in Science and Artificial Intelligence, have successfully departed and are currently studying in India.

His legacy is a testament to the transformative power of education and the enduring impact of a life dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and truth and to unwavering dedication to knowledge, excellence, and the betterment of society.

Sen. Bomai continues to inspire through quiet philanthropy, purposeful leadership and unwavering dedication to humanity—proving that true impact is often made beyond the spotlight.

In honouring Sen.Ibrahim Bomai, we pay tribute to a man whose presence enriches our world and whose contributions shape the future of education, governance, and society at large.

A man of integrity, wisdom, and grace, his compassion shines as a beacon of hope and inspiration and his core value is built on humanity, honesty, openness, and mutual respect.

His leadership is defined by focus, discipline and integrity. Averse to distractions and frivolity, he insists on due process thus bringing about purposeful decision making stewardship and a clear commitment to communal growth.

Beyond legislative terrain, Bomai spends most of his time generating worthwhile concepts that stimulate growth. He also champions innovation, collaboration, and communal partnership aiming at integration, thus remaining a guiding light, shaping its mission, posture and affirming the vital role in regional development and beyond.

And in spite of his achievements, he stands out and remains an embodiment of humility, and under his guidance, his legacy is defined by bold, selfless leadership, with a strategic foresight strengthened legislation, he is laying a solid foundation for Yobe’s modernisation and regional relevance.

Nasir Imam, Abuja