Bala Mohammed, Terrorism and The Lessons of History

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana

By Emma Agu

History, they say, is a stern teacher—unyielding, relentless, and unforgiving to those who ignore its warnings. In politics, this truth is axiomatic: those who forget history are condemned to repeat its tragedies. Today, as Nigeria navigates the treacherous waters of governance, the unfolding drama around Bala Mohammed eerily mirrors a chapter from our past.

The Ghost of 1974: Tarka and the Politics of Smear

In 1974, Godwin Daboh, a self-styled anti-corruption crusader, unleashed a barrage of allegations against Joseph Tarka, the famous Tiv politician and Minister of Communications under General Gowon. Tarka, who had earlier served as Minister of Transport, was hounded out of office—not by the weight of evidence, but by the weight of political intrigue. His resignation marked a turning point in Nigeria’s political history, a cautionary tale of how allegations can become weapons in the arsenal of vendetta.

Fast forward to 2025, and the script seems chillingly familiar. Yakubu Adamu, Bauchi State’s Commissioner for Finance, stands accused—first of laundering ₦5.7 billion, then of funding terrorism to the tune of $2.3 million. But peel back the layers, and the real target emerges: Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State. Adamu is but a pawn; the king they seek is Bala.

The Anatomy of a Proxy War

Why does this matter? Because in governance, perception is power. Adamu’s trial is not just about alleged financial impropriety; it is a calculated attempt to smear Bala Mohammed by association. The logic is simple: if the servant is guilty, the master cannot be innocent. Yet, constitutional immunity shields Bala—for now. But immunity is temporal; reputation is eternal. And that is what this proxy war seeks to destroy.

It is instructive that the Bauchi Attorney General Hassan Usman El-Yakub, SAN had petitioned the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, protesting subtle “attempts to unlawfully drag the Governor of Bauchi State into a criminal narrative without evidence or jurisdiction”.

Of particular concern is the claim made by the Bauchi State Attorney General, and I quote: Although the Governor of Bauchi State is not an accused person, his name is repeatedly and gratuitously mentioned in the charge sheet, often more prominently than those actually standing trial. This has no legal justification and can only be understood as an attempt to try the Governor in the court of public opinion and to criminalise political opposition by insinuation”. Sadly, time and again, such weaponisation of justice by the executive branch as is playing out presently often leaves the judiciary holding the short end of the stick when its rulings fall short of expectations.

In the instant case, it is also instructive to note that the earlier charges against Alhaji Bello Badejo—the alleged beneficiary of ‘terrorism funds’—were dropped in 2024 on the instruction of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. If the recipient is cleared, what crime remains for the supposed source? The only plausible motive is political—an attempt to tarnish Governor Bala Mohammed and weaken his clout as forces rally for a broad coalition to challenge the APC-led Tinubu administration in 2027.

The Politics Behind the Persecution

The Tinubu administration denies any witch-hunt. But public opinion whispers otherwise. Bala Mohammed himself has accused the Federal Government of persecuting him for refusing to join the defection bandwagon—a bandwagon that threatens to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. For months, rumours of his imminent defection to the APC dominated headlines. Each time, Bala Mohammed stood firm. Each time, the threats grew louder. Now, the storm has broken.

Why Bala? There are at least four probable reasons for moving against the Bauchi State Governor:

The Opposition’s Vanguard: As Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed has been the rallying point against anti-people policies. When blackmail loomed, and some of his compatriots flipped, he stood in the gap between the Federal Government and the masses. The Tax Law Revolt: Bala Mohammed spearheaded resistance to Tinubu’s controversial tax laws, leveraging every platform—from the PDP Governors Forum to the Northern Rulers Forum. His advocacy forced a presidential retreat and a review of the tax bill as presented. From that moment, insiders say, the die was cast, Bala must be “dealt with.” Ironically, even now, the controversy trailing the tax law is yet to abate. The Northern Bastion: Aso Rock views Bala Mohammed as an obstacle to its northern conquest—a leader whose popularity remains unshaken despite threats and sabotage. In 2023, many northerners believed Tinubu would outshine Buhari. Today, disillusionment festers, and the Bauchi Governor’s influence looms large as one of the foremost opposition politicians still standing. Romance with Peter Obi: Speculations are also rife that his frequent dalliance with Peter Obi whom he has consistently described as a great Nigerian leader could indeed be fuelling the need to cage Bala Mohammed. Sources say that Aso Rock has been especially disturbed by the exceptionally cordial reception accorded Peter Obi on the two occasions that he visited Bauchi State last year.

The Terrorism Narrative: A Convenient Smokescreen

At a time when global attention fixates on terrorism in Nigeria, what better way to neutralize a political gadfly than to link him—however tenuously—to terror financing? It is a masterstroke of distraction, a gambit to pivot international scrutiny away from governance failures and toward a manufactured villain.

But here’s what they won’t tell you: Bala Mohammed is the architect of one of the most radical social restructurings in Northern Nigeria’s history. By creating the Sayawa Chiefdom, he shattered centuries of domination, empowering a predominantly Christian enclave long subjugated under the Bauchi Emirate. He approved the installation of retired General Markus Yake as the first Gung Zaar—a move that sent tremors through the ranks of religious irredentists. And he elevated the Chiefdom to first-class status, laying the foundation for peace after decades of bloodletting.

To allege that such a man—a Muslim reformer who empowered Christians—is funding terrorists bent on imposing an Islamic caliphate is not just illogical; it is obscene. It is a cynical ploy to hoodwink the world, to cloak failure in the garb of false heroism.

The Peril of Historical Amnesia

If this trend persists, the consequences could be dire. Just as the anti-Gowon campaign, prosecuted through Tarka, destabilized the polity in the 1970s, today’s anti-Bala Mohammed crusade, prosecuted by proxy through Yakubu Adamu, could unravel the fragile threads of our democracy.

“When vendetta wears the mask of justice, it doesn’t crush one man—it brings the whole house down on everyone inside. This reckless overheating of the polity is a dangerous gamble that must end now.”

History is speaking. Will we listen? Or will we, yet again, condemn ourselves to its cruel repetition?

I come in peace.

*Emma Agu is a veteran journalist