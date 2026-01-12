2027: Ex-PFN Chairman Berates South-east APC Leaders for Endorsing Tinubu

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Rivers State chapter, Apostle Eugene Ogu, has berated leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the South-east geo-political zone for daring to endorse President Bola Tinubu for his re-election in 2027.

The APC leaders from three states of the South-east had convened in Enugu state at the weekend where they endorsed President Tinubu and subtly derided the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

Reacting to the development, the former PFN/CAN chairman in Rivers described the endorsement as “shameful and disgraceful.”

Ogu said it was sad that while the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is languishing in prison in the north, “these people are here endorsing the same man that sent their son to the prison for committing no known crime against the state.”

He stressed: “These same elders went to President Tinubu and pleaded with him to release Kanu from prison, the president rejected their plea.”

“It therefore, implies that they have been hoodwinking the people of the South-east on their promise that Kanu will be release. This is a grand deception.”

Ogu stated that until the South-east is given a sense of belonging in the scheme of things in this administration, “President Tinubu will not have any face in the region in the next election. In the entire South-east there are no good roads, no light and no federal government presence.

“In 2027 everybody will know where the South-east stands. Any attempt to deride any right standing Igbo son or daughter including the former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will attract certain consequences. I do not think the South-east people are part of that endorsement.”

“APC is suddenly losing popularity in the South-east and Nigeria generally. APC will soon be deserted by Nigerians. Those defecting to the party are doing so just to protect their political future. I can assure you today that before the next election, APC will almost become empty,” he said.

According to the former PFN/CAN boss, “there is no iota of political move from the APC that shows that Igbos have a future in this government if not why not show that by releasing Nnamdi Kanu from prison.”

Ogu, who is the General Overseer of the Abundant Life Evangel Mission (ALEM), dared the federal government to carry out the electoral reforms and give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a free hand to conduct the 2027 general election, then see if the APC will win.

“I dare them to carry out the reforms. Nigerians will want to see the electoral reforms so that INEC can be truly allowed to be independent indeed. When this is done, let us see how APC will fare with Nigerians given the present economic hardship and insecurity in the country.”