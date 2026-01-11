  • Sunday, 11th January, 2026

Sani Toro Tips Morocco to Fall against Super Eagles

Sport | 6 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji  in Bauchi

Former  Secretary  General of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alh. Sani Ahmed Toro, has tipped Super Eagles to beat hosts Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday and go all the way to winning the AFCON  2025 trophy.

Toro was scribe of the football federation when Stephen Keshi led the ‘Golden Generation’ of the Super Eagles to win the AFCON trophy for Nigeria in 1994. He also was in charge when Eagles debuted at the World Cup in USA same year and went all the way to winning the Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football gold first time by an African team in 1996.

Now retired and enjoying his quiet Toro community in Bauchi State, Sani Toro, told THISDAY last night that Super Eagles were fantastic in how they conquered Algeria to book a place in the semi final scheduled for Wednesday in Rabat.

“It was a fantastic performance by our own Super Eagles. To win 2-0 against a highly-rated Algeria side to qualify Nigeria for the semifinal speaks volume of the quality in our Super Eagles,” observed Toro, also a former member of the Federal House of Representatives.

He insisted that having overcome the challenge posed by Algeria, he has no doubt about Nigeria also defeating the host country, Morocco, to reach the final and lift the trophy.

“The team (Super Eagles) can beat hosts Morocco and win the trophy, God willing,” stressed the optimistic former scribe of Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles are to play hosts Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. at the. Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The winner of the clash will play the winner of the second semifinal between Senegal and Egypt who defeated defending champions Côte d’Ivoire 3-2  last night, in the final

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.