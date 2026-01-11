Sani Toro Tips Morocco to Fall against Super Eagles

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alh. Sani Ahmed Toro, has tipped Super Eagles to beat hosts Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday and go all the way to winning the AFCON 2025 trophy.

Toro was scribe of the football federation when Stephen Keshi led the ‘Golden Generation’ of the Super Eagles to win the AFCON trophy for Nigeria in 1994. He also was in charge when Eagles debuted at the World Cup in USA same year and went all the way to winning the Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football gold first time by an African team in 1996.

Now retired and enjoying his quiet Toro community in Bauchi State, Sani Toro, told THISDAY last night that Super Eagles were fantastic in how they conquered Algeria to book a place in the semi final scheduled for Wednesday in Rabat.

“It was a fantastic performance by our own Super Eagles. To win 2-0 against a highly-rated Algeria side to qualify Nigeria for the semifinal speaks volume of the quality in our Super Eagles,” observed Toro, also a former member of the Federal House of Representatives.

He insisted that having overcome the challenge posed by Algeria, he has no doubt about Nigeria also defeating the host country, Morocco, to reach the final and lift the trophy.

“The team (Super Eagles) can beat hosts Morocco and win the trophy, God willing,” stressed the optimistic former scribe of Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles are to play hosts Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. at the. Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The winner of the clash will play the winner of the second semifinal between Senegal and Egypt who defeated defending champions Côte d’Ivoire 3-2 last night, in the final