Osimhen Wins Man-of-the-Match Award 

as BUA to Reward Eagles with $600,000

•BUA Chairman also pledges $1million, plus $100,000 per goal in final

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was named Man-of-the-Match in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash against Algeria in Marrakech last night.

The 27-year-old striker scored a goal and provided an assist for the Super Eagles to fly past Algeria 2-0 and march into the semifinal of the AFCON against hosts Morocco.

He has now fired four goals thus far in Morocco, just a goal shy of leading scorer Brahim Diaz of Morocco.

He is the fourth Nigerian player to bag the official Man-of-the-Match prize after Semi Ajayi (vs Tanzania), Ademola Lookman (vs Tunisia, vs Mozambique) and Raphael Onyedika (vs Uganda).

Meanwhile, Chairman and Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has promised to reward the Super Eagles with USD $500,000 for their impressive 2-0 win over Algeria in the AFCON quarterfinals.

In a statement posted on Saturday via his personal X handle, Rabiu, congratulated the team, saying, “Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria! You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals.”

He added incentives for the upcoming matches, promising, “To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored. Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final.”

Rabiu concluded his message by urging the players to continue making Nigerians proud: “Wishing you continued success as you carry Nigeria forward. Keep making Nigeria proud. Proudly Nigerian.”

The Super Eagles are now set to face host nation Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat