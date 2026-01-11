LASWA Reaffirms Ban on Night-time Water Travel

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has reiterated that night-time travel on inland waterways remains strictly prohibited for safety reasons.

The Special Adviser on Blue Economy to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, stated this in a public safety advisory issued on Sunday.

Emmanuel said the reminder was directed at fun seekers and fans of Fuji musician, Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika, heading to Ilashe Beach for Sunday’s concert.

“LASWA underscores that all boat operations, whether commercial or private, are restricted to daylight hours to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Night voyages remain banned due to poor visibility and navigational hazards, aimed at safeguarding lives and property,” Emmanuel said.

He urged the public to plan ahead, arrive early, and avoid attempting water travel after sunset.

Emmanuel also advised boat operators to comply strictly with approved hours, observe safety protocols, and ensure passengers wear life jackets.

“LASWA, National Inland Waterways Authority, and other safety agencies will actively patrol the waterways. Offenders will face legal consequences,” he warned.

He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to secure and regulated water transport, stressing that: “Safety on our waterways is everyone’s responsibility.” (NAN)