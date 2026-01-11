Gbenga Daniel’s Political Career on the Rise

Businessman and politician, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has succeeded in everything he has laid his hands on. As a student, he was so brilliant that he won a scholarship as an undergraduate with the influence of Prof Ayodele Awojobi, whose brilliance shaped his decision to pursue engineering.

In the enterprise, Daniel founded Kresta Laurel in 1990, an electro-mechanical engineering firm, and later built Conference Hotels in Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, Abeokuta, and the Isheri axis of Lagos. His Kresta Laurel remains among the best engineering firms in the country.

As a politician, the former Ogun governor has shown that one can indeed practise politics with a good conscience. As a governor in Ogun, his terms have been considered so far the best in the gateway state.

Daniel frames his vision around good governance, economic development, and social justice. He argues for firm action against corruption, transparency in public life, and respect for the rule of law.

Now, as a senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, the people of his constituency are considered the luckiest, as the constituency has witnessed a huge turnaround with projects as well as growth.

As a first-time senator, he set out a service-focused agenda for his constituents in the South West, earning respect among peers in the National Assembly and strong goodwill at home.

The senator champions access to healthcare, education, and housing, with policies that reduce inequality and open opportunities for all.

Little wonder many constituents now urge him to serve again, confident that he will hearken to their voices.

Daniel remains a compelling blend of engineer, entrepreneur, strategist, and public servant.

In a state in search of credible leadership across all levels of political office, his trajectory stands as a powerful case for purposeful action anchored in experience and service.