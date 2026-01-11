FG, ASUU Set to Unveil Signed Landmark Agreement 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are set to formalise a landmark signed agreement aimed at strengthening industrial harmony, improving teaching and learning conditions, and advancing sustainable development within the Nigerian university system.

In a statement signed by the director in charge of Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Folashade Boriowo, the official unveiling ceremony for the signed agreement is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. prompt, at the Conference Hall, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), No. 6 Zambezi Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

It said the ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Education, Dr.Tunji Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad.

The event represents a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to foster a stable, productive and globally competitive higher education sector.

It stated: “The agreement underscores the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to constructive engagement with critical stakeholders and the resolution of industrial issues through sustained dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation.

“It is expected to further enhance industrial peace across Nigerian universities, create a more conducive academic environment, and reinforce confidence among students, staff, and the wider public.

“This development aligns squarely with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognises education as a strategic driver of national development, human capital growth, and socio-economic transformation.”

The ceremony will bring together senior government officials, representatives of ASUU, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners and members of the media, reflecting a broad-based commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s education sector.

Also, the Federal Government has reiterated its dedication to sustaining reforms that will strengthen the university system and ensure the delivery of quality, accessible and globally relevant education for all Nigerians.