Christmas Beyond Celebration: Inside Eric Anyamene’s Community Interventions in Idemili

For many communities across Idemili North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra State, the 2025 Christmas season was marked not only by celebration but by practical relief, access to care, and shared moments of faith. Through the Eric Nnamdi Anyamene Foundation (ENAF), Engr. Eric Nnamdi Anyamene translated the spirit of the season into structured philanthropic action that reached thousands.

Between December 17 and 24, ENAF carried out a large-scale Christmas rice distribution across 17 communities in Idemili North and South. More than 5,000 bags of rice were distributed, targeting households facing economic hardship. The exercise was coordinated in collaboration with community leaders to ensure that elderly residents, widows, persons with disabilities, and low-income families were prioritised. In a period defined by rising food costs, the intervention offered timely relief and restored a sense of dignity to beneficiaries.

Faith and community bonding followed immediately after Christmas. On December 26, ENAF supported the Obosi Night of Praise and Worship, a gathering that brought together residents for reflection and thanksgiving. The event featured renowned gospel ministers including Chinyere Udoma, Mr M & Revelation, Minister Prudence, Minister Joy Okam, Minister Success Amuche, Minister Chioma Samson, Evangelist Patience Annie Ozokwo (Mama G), and Minister Blessing with her crew. Beyond music, the programme served as a communal pause — a reminder of shared values and collective resilience.

The foundation’s outreach continued from December 27 to 29 with a free medical programme that attended to over 1,000 people. Residents received consultations, basic treatments, and health guidance, many of them accessing professional medical care they would otherwise have postponed or forgone entirely. The outreach addressed common but often neglected health concerns, reinforcing ENAF’s approach to philanthropy as both responsive and preventive.

These Christmas interventions reflect the broader orientation of Engr. Anyamene’s public-spirited work. Trained as an information technology engineer and shaped by professional exposure within and outside Nigeria, he represents a growing class of returnee Nigerians applying diaspora-informed systems thinking to local development. His experience in structured planning, accountability, and results-based execution has influenced how ENAF designs and implements its programmes.

An alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt, Engr. Anyamene currently serves as a political executive and technical aide to one of Nigeria’s top executive office holders. Much of his work is based in Abuja, where he supports policy coordination and intergovernmental processes. Yet, his philanthropic focus remains rooted in community-level impact, particularly in Anambra State.

Founded by Engr. Anyamene, ENAF operates as a non-profit organisation with a focus on education support, economic empowerment, humanitarian assistance, and civic engagement. Beyond seasonal interventions, the foundation sponsors tertiary education for academically gifted students from low-income backgrounds and provides financial support to individuals with vocational skills. Its programmes are typically implemented in partnership with town unions and community leadership structures, a model that promotes transparency and local ownership.

In early 2026, ENAF held its first physical meeting of the year to review its 2025 activities and set priorities for the months ahead. The meeting also served as a platform for civic mobilisation, with members encouraging eligible citizens across Idemili to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise, including first-time voters and those needing Permanent Voter Card replacements. While maintaining a non-partisan stance, the foundation continues to frame civic participation as a core element of sustainable development.

The meeting was presided over by the ENAF Coordinator, Hon. Mrs. Hope Nche Ejindu-Egwu, and, like other foundation activities, was fully sponsored by Engr. Anyamene. Observers note that this consistent personal support reflects a philosophy of strengthening institutions rather than personalising influence.

In a period of economic pressure and heightened public expectations, ENAF’s Christmas activities offered more than charity. They demonstrated how structured philanthropy, informed by professional discipline and civic consciousness, can quietly but effectively rebuild trust and capacity at the community level. For Idemili North and South, the season became a reminder that development often begins with deliberate, well-organised acts of service.