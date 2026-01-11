AFCON 2025:  Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Hail Super Eagles As Victory over Algeria Sets up S’final Clash with Morocco

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Duro Ikhazuagbe, in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023, Peter Obi yesterday hailed the Super Eagles for their impressive 2-0 performance against Algeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Marrakech, Morocco.

Tinubu, in a post on his X account (@officialABAT) last night, described the team’s display against highly-rated Algeria as “brilliant” and “inspiring”, saying the players have the full backing of Nigerians as they continue their push for continental glory.

Nigeria will next play hosts Morocco in one of the semi-finals on Wednesday in Rabat.

President said: “Brilliant performance… Inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians.”

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams helped the Super Eagles defeat Algeria 2-0 in Marrakech to book their place in the semi-finals of the tournament against Morocco, extending their strong run in the competition.

Super Eagles have been one of the standout teams at the AFCON 2025, combining attacking flair with solid defending as they chase a fourth continental title.

The president’s message adds to the growing national support behind the team following their latest victory.

Similarly, Atiku in a post on his official X handle Atiku praised the team’s performance and fighting spirit, which he said has lifted the hopes of millions of Nigerians.

He wrote, “A proud night for our nation. I celebrate the Super Eagles on their solid 2–0 victory over Algeria in the AFCON quarter-final.

“Your fighting spirit has once again lifted the hopes of millions of Nigerians. Keep soaring, we are firmly behind you.”

On his part, Obi, in a post on his official X handle congratulated the team for their impressive performance and urged them to maintain their momentum as they push for the title.

He wrote, “Huge congratulations to our dear Super Eagles for flying high over the Desert Warriors! A 2–0 victory that sends a clear message to the rest of the continent.

“Clinical finishing, a rock-solid defence, and a rewarding gift to over 200 million people cheering you on.

“The AFCON trophy is within reach! Keep the fire burning. Let’s take this momentum straight into the semi-finals! Up Nigeria!”

Super Eagles gained their pound of flesh against Algeria’s Desert Foxes to set up AFCON 2025 semi final clash with hosts Morocco.

The three-time champions who lost in the semi final of the 2019 edition in Egypt to the same Algerians, totally dominated play from start to finish but had no goal to show for their brilliant display in the first half that saw Nigeria having as much as 68 per cent ball possession.

Talisman of the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, fired Nigeria into the lead barely two minutes after resumption from the half time break.

He jumped highest to connect Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross from the left flank to nod in Nigeria’s first goal.

Ten minutes later, Osimhen turned the provider of a beautiful assist to Akor Adams to increase Nigeria’s tally to 2-0.

The victory qualifies Nigeria to her 16th semifinal, a new record in the Africa Cup of Nations history.

In the first half, Super Eagles enjoyed overwhelming ball possession and created the better chances. They only needed a goal to crown their dominance.

In the 23rd minute, Ademola Lookman’s low shot was held by Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

On the half hour, Calvin Bassey’s effort was cleared off the goal line by an Algerian defender and it needed VAR to decide the whole ball had not crossed the line.

The biggest chance of the first half fell to Jerome Akor, when he latched on a loose ball after a defensive lapse by Algeria, but his final effort sailed over the goal with the entire defence beaten.

It was a testy time for the Desert Foxes as they were not allowed to build patiently from the back, no thanks to the Nigerians’ high pressing game plotted by Coach Eric Chelle.

Algerian Captain, Riyad Mahrez was totally frustrated by Nigeria’s backline marshalled by Bruno Onyemaechi, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Bright Osagie-Samuel.

The midfield of Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka played their best game in the tournament so far, giving no room to the Algerians to build any attack from that section.

But the few times they ventured forward, they were dangerous on the ball but absolutely curtained by the Nigerian backline.

Nigeria will face Morocco in the semi-finals, with hopes high that the Super Eagles can maintain their momentum and reach the final.

The Super Eagles have previously won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and are aiming to add a fourth title to their record.