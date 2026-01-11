2027 Election: Group Faults Kalu’s Claim of Delivering Abia, South-east to Tinubu

•Labels ex-governor a “general without troops”

Wale Igbintade

A socio-economic and political advocacy group, South-east Positive Movement (SAPEM), has dismissed claims by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu that he can deliver Abia State and the South-east to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Ukoma Anyaele, the group described the assertion as “an empty boast” and an attempt to mislead the President and his party, insisting that Kalu’s claim of sweeping political influence does not reflect realities on the ground.

The group further branded the former Abia State governor and current senator “a general without troops,” arguing that he lacks the grassroots support required to deliver the region in future polls.

The statement said Senator Kalu’s alleged lack of performance as governor and as a lawmaker, coupled with what it described as a selfish leadership style, had eroded his political base.

According to the group, Kalu neither developed Abia State during his tenure as governor nor built a broad and enduring political structure.

“Rather than nurture followers, he focused on personal and family interests. Today, that approach has left him a political leader without real followers,” SAPEM stated.

The group said it was committed to promoting free and credible elections ahead of 2027 and would continue to scrutinise campaign narratives.

“We consider it our duty to monitor electioneering and expose politicians who seek to deceive citizens with claims dressed up as promises,” the statement added.

SAPEM said it was “appalled” that Senator Kalu, whom it claimed had lost relevance in Abia North Senatorial District and the state, continued to project himself as influential across Abia and the South-East.

“In doing so, he deceives no one but himself,” the group added, insisting that voters deserve accurate information before making electoral choices.

The advocacy group further argued that Kalu’s leadership style had become his “political undoing,” alleging that many of his associates complain that his support is limited to immediate family members.

As a result, SAPEM said, he lacked the capacity to drive state-wide or national socio-economic, political, and human-capital development.

SAPEM also alleged that the senator’s political approach had negatively affected members of his family, claiming that a close relative had repeatedly failed in various electoral contests.

“Is this the political relevance he intends to deploy to win Abia and the South-east for Tinubu and the APC in 2027?” the group asked.

The group contrasted Kalu’s posture with that of other former governors it said still command political relevance and are openly mobilising support for or against the President in their respective zones.

“Aware of his political misfortune, Senator Kalu has resorted to theatrics and media attention-seeking,” SAPEM said.

It advised the senator to rethink his strategy, arguing that President Tinubu, “a seasoned grassroots politician,” could not be deceived by what it described as political theatrics.

The group added that Abia Governor Alex Otti and residents of the state were aware of Kalu’s diminished influence and no longer consider him a serious political factor.

SAPEM also expressed concern over what it described as the senator’s tendency to exploit the politics surrounding the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for personal political gain.

It criticised his frequent public attacks on the group, urging him instead to support peaceful solutions already being canvassed by prominent Igbo leaders.

The statement recalled that the Abia State Government had previously questioned Senator Kalu’s loyalty to President Tinubu, citing the 2023 general election results in which Kalu won his senatorial seat but the APC presidential candidate suffered heavy losses in his constituency and across the senatorial district, despite claims that the senator worked for the party.