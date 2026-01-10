  • Saturday, 10th January, 2026

Society of Anaesthetists Monitoring Medical Negligence Allegations Surrounding Adichie’s Son

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists (NSA) says it is monitoring allegations of medical negligence surrounding the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s 21-month-old son, Nkanu.

Its National President, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that an official family statement said that 21-month-old boy Nkanu Nnamdi, who the novelist had with her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, died on Jan. 7 after a brief illness.

The statement issued by Omawumi Ogbe of GLG Communications, said, “The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

However, days after, sources close to the family had alleged medical negligence at a Lagos private hospital where Nkanu was taken for medical procedures ahead of a scheduled evacuation to the U.S. for further treatment as the cause of the boy’s death.

“The hospital involved is likely to conduct its own investigation for more facts by getting oral and documented evidence.

“You know the patient will have a record whether manual or electronic that can be printed out there.

“Then there may be an independent investigative panel to look further based on the allegations depending on if the mother or relatives wants to take it further,” Mohammed said.

He explained that investigation would focus on verification of the registration status of the individuals and facilities, compliance with approved scopes of practice, adherence to medical protocols, and identification if negligence contributed to the incident.

Mohammed said NSA awaits more information before commenting further on the issue. (NAN)

