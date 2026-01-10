Rewriting Future of Nigerian Education

For years, Nigeria’s universities bore the scars of neglect, their promise dimmed by darkness, decay, and departure. In 2025, that familiar narrative fractured as resources arrived, systems shifted, and ambition returned to classrooms and laboratories, through TETFund’s intervention, writes Festus Akanbi

By any fair reckoning, 2025 will be remembered as the year Nigeria’s tertiary education sector rediscovered its compass and, for the first time in decades, was handed the resources to follow it.

In a modest laboratory tucked inside a federal university campus, a group of young Nigerian researchers gather around a curious piece of equipment known as the Jolly Fryer, an innovative heat exchanger designed to optimise food processing. It is not the sort of invention that usually commands headlines. Yet, in its quiet efficiency lies a powerful metaphor: Nigerian ingenuity, long suppressed by neglect and scarcity, finally finding expression within a system willing to nurture it.

Only a few years ago, such a scene would have bordered on fantasy. An epileptic power supply darkened laboratories. Research equipment was more present in proposals than in practice. Talented academics either abandoned innovation or joined the steady exodus to foreign universities. But by 2025, the story had begun to change, not incrementally, but decisively.

At the heart of this unfolding renaissance is the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), whose interventions over the past year have reshaped both the material and intellectual landscape of Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

The Money That Changed Everything

When the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono announced the Fund’s 2025 intervention envelope, and even hardened stakeholders were momentarily stunned. The figure of N1.6 trillion represented not merely an increase but a seismic shift in ambition.

To appreciate its scale, one must trace the recent trajectory: N320.3 billion in 2023; N683.4 billion in 2024; and then, within two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, a fivefold surge that redefined the parameters of possibility.

More than N700 billion was channelled directly to public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the six geopolitical zones. Crucially, this was not money sprayed across campuses in the old, familiar pattern of abandoned projects and half-finished edifices. It came with a new philosophy: rehabilitate first, expand later.

For decades, Nigerian campuses had resembled construction sites frozen in time, with skeletal buildings standing as mute testimonies to misplaced priorities. In 2025, TETFund insisted on a different logic: fix what exists, modernise what is broken, and extract value before adding new layers.

Education experts long argued for this shift. In 2025, policy finally caught up with wisdom.

When the Lights Stay On

If funding provided the muscle, electricity supplied the lifeblood.

One of the year’s most transformative interventions was the N70 billion solar power initiative, approved by President Tinubu and implemented through TETFund. For anyone familiar with Nigerian tertiary education, the implications were immediate and profound.

Across 18 beneficiary institutions, solar mini-grids now power lecture theatres, laboratories, libraries, and hostels. The impact goes far beyond convenience. Research experiments that require stable temperatures can now run uninterrupted. Libraries remain open after sunset. Digital platforms function without fear of a sudden blackout. Students study in silence, no longer competing with the roar of diesel generators.

Speaking on the initiative, Aminu Masari, Chairman of TETFund’s Board of Trustees, framed it as both a necessity and a source of foresight. “The future of education is digital,” he said, “and TETFund is equipping institutions with the tools needed to streamline administration, improve accountability, and facilitate e-learning.”

This was renewable energy deployed not as fashionable rhetoric, but as a practical response to a problem that had crippled academic productivity for generations.

The United Nations Comes Calling

In December, Nigeria’s tertiary education reforms received an unmistakable international endorsement. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a landmark partnership with TETFund to launch the National Innovation and Digital Transformation Partnership Programme.

The targets are ambitious: eight University Innovation Pods and one Polytechnic Pod; upgrades to nine TETFund-funded innovation facilities; up to 20 Technology Transfer Offices; digital and innovation skills for more than 500,000 students and researchers; support for 2,000 university-linked startups; and the commercialisation of 5,000 research outputs. Yet the partnership’s real value lies beyond the numbers. It connects Nigerian institutions to UNDP’s Timbuktoo pan-African innovation ecosystem, opening pathways to continental collaboration, private capital, and global markets. For Nigerian researchers long isolated from international innovation networks, this represents a long-overdue bridge to relevance.

From Laboratories to Marketplaces

Perhaps the most unmistakable evidence of transformation can be found in TETFund’s flagship research programmes — TETFAIR (TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research) and R4i (Research for Impact).

Here, innovation has moved beyond conference papers and dusty shelves. Over 200 prototypes with commercial potential have emerged. Seventeen patents have been secured. Nine hundred and thirty-nine researchers have been trained in the difficult art of translating ideas into products.

The Jolly Fryer is only one among many. I-GEL is a reusable technology that harvests atmospheric water for agricultural use. Aqua-rite is a water purification system that requires no electricity, with significant implications for rural communities. Airvolt is a low-cost wind turbine designed for off-grid power generation.

These innovations were supported by a $250,000 international research grant, secured by TETFund in collaboration with Innov8 Hub, and funded by Canada’s International Development Research Centre and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Each solution aligns neatly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, local in relevance, global in significance.

For once, the oft-repeated promise that Nigerian universities could solve Nigerian problems found concrete expression.

The Digital Backbone

While buildings and equipment attract attention, the most consequential reforms often unfold quietly. In 2025, TETFund accelerated the digitalisation of tertiary education administration through integrated research and project management platforms.

Processes that once relied on paper files and personal networks are now automated, traceable, and auditable. Project monitoring has improved. Accountability has sharpened. Teaching staff spend less time navigating bureaucracy and more time engaging students and conducting research.

For a generation of learners whose education was brutally disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the message is clear: digital learning is no longer an emergency improvisation, but a permanent capability.

The Medical Emergency

Recognising the strategic importance of healthcare education, TETFund earmarked over N100 billion for medical sciences in 2025. The funds supported equipment procurement, laboratory upgrades, teaching hospitals, and specialised training facilities across all geopolitical zones.

In a country bleeding billions annually to medical tourism and struggling with inadequate healthcare delivery, this intervention represents more than educational spending. It is an investment in national health security, training doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and researchers equipped to meet Nigeria’s pressing medical needs.

The Battle Over Tax Reform

Behind the success stories lay a moment of real danger. Proposed provisions in the Tax Reform Bills sought to reduce TETFund’s share of Companies Income Tax from 3% to 2%, with plans to eliminate statutory funding by 2030.

The response was swift and unified. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) led a robust pushback, joined by other stakeholders who understood that such a move would hollow out the very foundation of tertiary education funding.

The outcome was a significant victory: TETFund retained its statutory 50% share of the 4% Development Levy. It was a reminder that progress in education remains perennially vulnerable to fiscal politics and must be constantly defended.

Critical Voices, Constructive Warnings

Even amid progress, sober assessments prevailed. Prof. Anthony Kila, Jean Monnet Professor at the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), praised TETFund’s impact but urged it to evolve into a full-fledged engine of innovation, competitiveness, and commercialisation.

Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, Pro-Chancellor of New City University, acknowledged achievements while noting persistent challenges, uneven quality across institutions, overregulation, weak maintenance culture, and limited institutional autonomy.

For Prof. Anthony Kola-Olusanya, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Nigeria’s tertiary education stands “at a critical crossroads,” requiring sustained funding, stronger governance, and inclusive digital strategies to translate vision into reality.

Their verdict was unanimous: 2025 laid a foundation. It did not complete the structure.

Beyond the Numbers

As the year closed, Nigeria’s tertiary education system stood between promise and peril. The resources were unprecedented. The frameworks were in place. The partnerships were global. Yet history warns that progress in Nigeria is fragile.

What happens next, in 2026 and beyond, will determine whether this moment becomes a turning point or another false dawn.

Still, beyond policy documents and budget lines lie human stories. The engineering student is finally working with functional equipment. The researcher whose invention reaches the marketplace instead of a filing cabinet. The medical trainee learning with modern tools. The rural community is benefiting from university-driven solutions.

Since its inception, TETFund has channelled 91 per cent of its revenue directly into interventions, supporting over 5,525 infrastructure projects nationwide. In 2025, it expanded that legacy into innovation, energy security, and digital transformation.

For the young researchers clustered around the Jolly Fryer, for students studying under solar-powered lights, and for academics rediscovering the joy of meaningful work, 2025 was more than a year of reforms. It was a glimpse of what Nigerian education could become, and a reminder that the nation’s most excellent resource remains its people.

Whether that promise endures will define not only the future of TETFund but the destiny of Nigeria’s human capital.