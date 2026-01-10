Revenge Not on Super Eagles Mind, Says Moses Simon 

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has revealed that Nigeria is not seeking revenge ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Algeria at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

Nigeria lost 2-1 to the Desert Foxes during the semifinals of the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt and later secured the bronze medal during the third-place match.

Speaking during the press conference, the Paris FC winger dismissed talks of revenge, emphasizing that the Super Eagles are focused on mental strength and consistent performance.

“We don’t have anything about revenge in our mindset. We just want to play. We are a team that works every day to progress and to win due to the mentality,” he said.

The Nigerian international disagrees with the notion that North African teams are a threat to the Super Eagles at AFCON.

“I cannot tell you the North African teams are teams that are giving us trouble because we, too, are a team that gives them trouble because we just kick them out.”

The 30-year-old cites the Super Eagles’ 3-2 victory over Tunisia during the group stage as evidence of their competitive edge.

“I think not the last game we beat the Tunisian team. Of course, the Tunisian team is one of the best in Africa. So, it is not the time to talk about teams or not teams, every team is really good in this competition,” he added.

“You can see every African team now; they are good, and they have progressed a lot. So, there are no small teams, and there are no big teams anymore.”

Simon, who is one of the players that witnessed the loss to Algeria in 2019, will hope Nigeria secure a win and progress to the semifinals.