  • Saturday, 10th January, 2026

Nestle Nigeria’s Infant Formula Not Part of Recall

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Nestle Nigeriahas said that the voluntary and precautionary recall of specific batches of Nestle Infant Formula announced in some countries did not affect products from Nigeria.

In a statement it stated, “we understand that this may have raised questions. 

“We would like to clarify that Infant Formula sold by Nestlé Nigeria is not part of the voluntary and precautionary recall of specific batches of Infant Formula announced in some countries. 

“We want to emphasise that the Nestle Infant Formula products sold by Nestle Nigeria and officially registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are not affected by this recall.

“We would like to reassure that all SMA (SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2 and SMA Gold 3) and NAN product ranges (NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2 and NAN Optipro 3) sold by Nestlé Nigeria are safe for consumption.

“The safety and quality of our products, and the health of babies, are our top priorities.”

