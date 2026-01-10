NAF Air Strikes Destroy Terrorist Base in Timbuktu Triangle

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dealt a major blow to terrorist elements operating in the Timbuktu Triangle following a successful air interdiction operation that led to the destruction of a key insurgent base in the area.

The operation, conducted on 8 January 2026 under the auspices of Operation Hadin Kai, targeted terrorist hideouts and logistics facilities at Abbaga Jiri, a location identified as a hub for insurgent activities.

Acting on credible, multi-source intelligence that confirmed the presence of terrorists, structures and concealed supplies, NAF air assets were deployed for integrated surveillance and precision strikes.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the mission was carefully planned to degrade terrorist capabilities, deny them safe havens and shape the battlespace in support of advancing ground forces.

He noted that the operation was executed in strict compliance with the rules of engagement and with due regard for the protection of non-combatants.

The air strikes decisively destroyed the identified structures, effectively denying the terrorists freedom of movement and operational space.

In addition, a follow-up engagement neutralised armed elements seen converging on the location after the initial strikes.

Subsequent advances by ground troops into the area confirmed the effectiveness of the air operation and validated the success of the coordinated air–land assault.

Commenting on the outcome, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, said the mission underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s determination to dominate the air domain in support of joint operations across the theatre.

“This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering precise and decisive air power in support of ground forces.

We will continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement, sanctuary and logistics wherever they attempt to hide,” he said.

Air Marshal Aneke further emphasised that NAF operations would remain intelligence-driven and relentless, stressing that every mission is designed to achieve maximum impact on hostile elements while safeguarding innocent civilians.

The successful operation, he said highlights the Nigerian Air Force’s aggressive posture, effective use of precision air power and critical role in sustaining joint operations, as ground forces continue to apply pressure on terrorist networks threatening lives, property and Nigeria’s national security.